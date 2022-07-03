California Highway Patrol makes arrests on first day of maximum enforcement period

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is enforcing a Maximum Enforcement Period during the Fourth of July weekend, which will have extra officers on duty in order to provide safe travel.

According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Headquarters, on Friday, the first night of the Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made a total of 291 arrests for impaired driving.

The California Highway Patrol also reminds drivers to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and that the Maximum Enforcement Period continues through the evening of July 4th.

“Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Speeding not only endangers your life, but the lives of everyone on the roadway,” the California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the news release. “Fill the holiday weekend with celebration and fun activities, not reckless choices that lead to tragedy.”

During the Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Period in 2021, the California Highway Patrol said that 43 people were killed in California by crashes due to more than one-third of the victims not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collisions. The CHP also said that they arrested 997 people for driving under the influence.

“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in California, causing one-third of the traffic-related deaths,” Commissioner Ray added in the news release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.