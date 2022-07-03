ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California Highway Patrol makes arrests on first day of maximum enforcement period

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uZp8_0gToNznG00

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is enforcing a Maximum Enforcement Period during the Fourth of July weekend, which will have extra officers on duty in order to provide safe travel.

Northern California news in your inbox. Subscribe to the FOX40 Newsletter.

According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Headquarters, on Friday, the first night of the Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made a total of 291 arrests for impaired driving.

California Highway Patrol will be in ‘maximum enforcement’ over the 4th of July weekend

The California Highway Patrol also reminds drivers to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and that the Maximum Enforcement Period continues through the evening of July 4th.

“Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Speeding not only endangers your life, but the lives of everyone on the roadway,” the California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the news release. “Fill the holiday weekend with celebration and fun activities, not reckless choices that lead to tragedy.”

Sacramento PD: 1 dead, 4 injured in Monday morning shooting on L Street

During the Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Period in 2021, the California Highway Patrol said that 43 people were killed in California by crashes due to more than one-third of the victims not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collisions. The CHP also said that they arrested 997 people for driving under the influence.

“Speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in California, causing one-third of the traffic-related deaths,” Commissioner Ray added in the news release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed...
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
8 News Now

California murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a California murder suspect wanted in a homicide from May, San Jose police said. Kenneth Rogers, 38, of Alameda County, California, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on May 15, police said. Metro police took...
centraloregondaily.com

Rollover crash east of Bend kills California man

A 64 year-old California man was killed in a crash on Nelson Road Friday night. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire in a field near Nelson Road and Nelson Place south of the Bend Airport.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seatbelts#Spe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
KTLA

Why are there so many fires in California? People, for starters

The past week has seen an outbreak of new fire hashtags in Northern California, and that pattern doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. KTLA sister station KRON spoke with fire expert Jon Keeley, a research scientist for U.S. Geological Survey, about why we’re seeing so many fires and what we can do to protect ourselves and our homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Body discovered in Mill Creek area

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- A male body washed up near the Mill Creek Day Use area in Big Sur. Big Sur Fire tells KION the man's body was discovered around 4:50 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation. It's still unknown how the man ended up in that area. This is The post Body discovered in Mill Creek area appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy