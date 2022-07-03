ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

D.C. backdrop frames Pelicanos' mysteries

By Mike Reid
Maryland Independent
Maryland Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWnZR_0gToNlgK00
Pelicanos PHOTO BY ANDRE CHUNG / WASHINGTON POST

The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.

The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.

Author: George P. Pelecanos

Genre: Detective fiction is a subgenre of crime fiction and mystery fiction in which an investigator or a detective—either professional, amateur, or retired—investigates a crime, often murder.

Sample reading list: “Shoedog,” “Drama City,” “The Night Gardener,” “The Turnaround,” “The Way Home,” “The Man Who Came Uptown,” and the Derek Strange and Terry Quinn series “Right as Rain,” and “Hell to Pay.”

“The crime part is the engine that moves the narrative and allows me to write the other things I want to write about.” – George P. Pelecanos

Born Feb. 18, 1957, Pelecanos is a Maryland author whose detective fiction is set in and framed by Washington, D.C.

He worked as a line cook, dishwasher, bartender, and woman’s shoe salesman before publishing his first novel in 1992.

He is now the author of 18 novels, including “The Big Blowdown,” which was the recipient of the International Crime Novel of the Year award in both Germany and Japan.

In addition to his considerable success as an author, he has also worked as producer, writer and story editor for the award-winning television crime series, “The Wire.” His writing for the show earned him an Emmy nomination.

Esquire magazine called him “the poet laureate of the D.C. crime world” and in Entertainment Weekly, Stephen King wrote that Pelecanos is “perhaps the greatest living American crime writer.”

Pelecanos can also claim credit for involvement in the production of feature films and miniseries, notably the World War II miniseries “The Pacific,” which was produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and HBO.

When he was 19, he quit college to run his family’s coffee shop on 19th Street, after his father became ill. Pelecanos opened on time every day and six months later, he handed the keys back to his father. He said he was more grateful, than proud, to have had the opportunity to prove himself to his father.

He credits his career success to following the advice of his longtime literary agent who advised against becoming obsessed with the business aspect of publishing and told him to “put his head down and keep working.”

Pelecanos took that opportunity to work on his craft and tried things that he otherwise might not have. He is convinced it’s the best way for an author to build their career — slowly and patiently — because he makes a good living, loves his job and is still here.

Pelecanos lives in Silver Spring, Maryland with his wife and three children.

For more information on George Pelecanos, go to www.george-pelecanos.com.

Fun With Words

The MWA invites you to have fun writing detective fiction like George Pelecanos. In 100 words, create a detective character — professional, amateur or retired — who investigates a crime centered in Washington, D.C.

Feel free to drop names and communities. Title the work and email it to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses to be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.

Last month readers were asked to write songs like Barry Louis Polisar by picking a familiar tune and writing a song that helps children overcome the tediousness of school or family. Here are some responses:

“The Moppet Show”

(Sung to the theme of “The Muppet Show”)

“It’s time to get up early,

It’s time to pop some zits,

It’s time to go to school now, on a bus that smells of ‘pits,

It’s time to fail a math test,

It’s time to find some grass,

It’s time to launch some spitballs, in my science teacher’s class,

Why do they make me come here?

I guess that no one knows.

It’s like a kind of torture,

because, this school, it blows!

But now I’m getting started,

that’s why I’m brokenhearted.… on the most vexational, aggravational, degradational, humiliational.… this...is...what...we...call...The...Mop-pet...Shoooooow.”

Steve Baker, Hughesville

Rattled Hymn of the ‘Rithmetic’

(Sung to the tune of “Battle Hymn of the Republic”)

“Your eyes have double vision from the numbers on the board,

Your uneasy sweat, you quickly pray, the teacher has ignored,

You’d have rather been a Viking kid who braves a calm fjord,

Your grade is slouching down.

Snoring, snoring, math just threw you,

Snoring, snoring, math just threw you,

Snoring, snoring, math just threw you,

Your grade is slouching down.

Who could ever hope to solve for X when wrestling anxious cramps?

Who enjoys those wordy problems that have gents with names like gramps?

Numerical operations squeeze your head like squeezy clamps,

Your grade is slouching down.

Sorry, sorry, math eludes you.

Sorry, sorry, math eludes you.

Sorry, sorry, math eludes you.

Your grade is slouching down.”

Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf

The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights and authors.

For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

7 Places to Start Golfing This Summer in the DC Area

Summer is a great time to get outdoors and swing into new activities, including golf. The D.C. area has plenty of golf spots that make it easy to start golfing and have fun while doing it. Whether you're looking for a traditional golf course, miniature golf or a golf simulator,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Watch: Time lapse video captures unique view of DC fireworks

WASHINGTON — No matter how you (or your pets) feel about the noise generated by fireworks, they are beautiful to look at. That could be why a time lapse video posted by a D.C. resident is getting attention online. The brief time lapse video was shot by Paul Gerarden...
POLITICS
bethesdamagazine.com

Philly-style soft pretzels come to Potomac

I grab a bottle of yellow mustard and carefully top a warm, salted soft pretzel with squiggles of it at The Pretzel Bakery, a Capitol Hill-based eatery that opened its second location—in Potomac’s Cabin John Village—in April. A first bite takes me back instantly to my early childhood in Philadelphia when my mother, born and raised there, introduced the treat to my siblings and me as a mandatory rite of passage. That combination of carb-y warmth, saltiness, malty sweetness and acid proved to be soul-satisfying.
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Washingtonian.com

This Great Record Store Sends DC Tunes to Your Front Door

Check out our entire DC Music issue here, including 20 classic albums, 5 intriguing new artists, and a huge list of local venues. Jon Lottman needs a record store. Strictly speaking, he already has one—Spin Time Records, which he runs, specializes in music from the DC area (as well as his other deep love, reggae). But it’s an online shop at the moment, and Lottman wants to turn it into a physical space.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Handmade Shoe and Bag Stores in Washington DC

We all like having a unique piece for special occasions among all the everyday clothing in our wardrobe. That piece, most of the time, is none other than a pair of handmade shoes or a bag. Check out our list of the best handmade shoe and bag stores in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Steven Spielberg
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Stadium Authority eyes Port Covington as potential site of 10,000-seat soccer stadium

A 10,000-seat soccer stadium could be coming to Port Covington, depending on the results of a feasibility study requested by Mayor Brandon Scott. The Maryland Stadium Authority voted 4 to 0 Tuesday to explore the feasibility of constructing a soccer stadium somewhere in Baltimore City, and to make the Port Covington renewal district one of the areas under consideration.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
popville.com

“Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC?”

Was wondering if this has been happening to other people in DC? This is the 3rd or 4th time I’ve had one of these notices hung on my door, figured it was just an ad or something but I discovered the number is to a debt collection agency. I have no outstanding debts and the lack of information makes me believe it’s a scam.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Writer
mymcmedia.org

‘Devastating and Heartbreaking’: Student’s Death Shakes Churchill Community

A rising junior at Winston Churchill High School (WCHS) has died, Principal John Taylor wrote in a letter to the school community Tuesday. He did not give a cause of death. Taylor, notified over the July 4th holiday weekend, shared the tragic news in a letter to the WCHS families and community. The student was not identified out of respect for the family’s wishes, who asked for privacy as they process the tragic loss, Taylor wrote.
POTOMAC, MD
WRAL

FARAH STOCKMAN: The Democrat who's flipping the campaign script

ROCK HALL, Md. — When Dave Harden decided to run for Congress as a Democrat on Maryland’s conservative Eastern Shore, a friend gave him a piece of free advice. “Democrats lose on three things: abortion, guns and regulations,” the friend said. “If you keep one, you have to give up the other two.”
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
wvtf.org

Jewish community leaders will fight attempts to restrict abortion in Virginia

Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn, the only Jewish woman in the General Assembly, organized an online gathering to discuss her religion’s view of abortion and of efforts by Governor Youngkin and his political allies to further restrict access. “The governor has supported incredibly dangerous legislation that bans abortion in the Commonwealth,"...
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland Independent

Maryland Independent

La Plata, MD
132
Followers
198
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Charles County since 1872

 https://www.somdnews.com/independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy