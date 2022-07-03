D.C. backdrop frames Pelicanos' mysteries

Pelicanos PHOTO BY ANDRE CHUNG / WASHINGTON POST

The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.

The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.

Author: George P. Pelecanos

Sample reading list: “Shoedog,” “Drama City,” “The Night Gardener,” “The Turnaround,” “The Way Home,” “The Man Who Came Uptown,” and the Derek Strange and Terry Quinn series “Right as Rain,” and “Hell to Pay.”

“The crime part is the engine that moves the narrative and allows me to write the other things I want to write about.” – George P. Pelecanos

Born Feb. 18, 1957, Pelecanos is a Maryland author whose detective fiction is set in and framed by Washington, D.C.

He worked as a line cook, dishwasher, bartender, and woman’s shoe salesman before publishing his first novel in 1992.

He is now the author of 18 novels, including “The Big Blowdown,” which was the recipient of the International Crime Novel of the Year award in both Germany and Japan.

In addition to his considerable success as an author, he has also worked as producer, writer and story editor for the award-winning television crime series, “The Wire.” His writing for the show earned him an Emmy nomination.

Esquire magazine called him “the poet laureate of the D.C. crime world” and in Entertainment Weekly, Stephen King wrote that Pelecanos is “perhaps the greatest living American crime writer.”

Pelecanos can also claim credit for involvement in the production of feature films and miniseries, notably the World War II miniseries “The Pacific,” which was produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and HBO.

When he was 19, he quit college to run his family’s coffee shop on 19th Street, after his father became ill. Pelecanos opened on time every day and six months later, he handed the keys back to his father. He said he was more grateful, than proud, to have had the opportunity to prove himself to his father.

He credits his career success to following the advice of his longtime literary agent who advised against becoming obsessed with the business aspect of publishing and told him to “put his head down and keep working.”

Pelecanos took that opportunity to work on his craft and tried things that he otherwise might not have. He is convinced it’s the best way for an author to build their career — slowly and patiently — because he makes a good living, loves his job and is still here.

Pelecanos lives in Silver Spring, Maryland with his wife and three children.

For more information on George Pelecanos, go to www.george-pelecanos.com.

Fun With Words

The MWA invites you to have fun writing detective fiction like George Pelecanos. In 100 words, create a detective character — professional, amateur or retired — who investigates a crime centered in Washington, D.C.

Feel free to drop names and communities. Title the work and email it to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses to be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.

Last month readers were asked to write songs like Barry Louis Polisar by picking a familiar tune and writing a song that helps children overcome the tediousness of school or family. Here are some responses:

“The Moppet Show”

(Sung to the theme of “The Muppet Show”)

“It’s time to get up early,

It’s time to pop some zits,

It’s time to go to school now, on a bus that smells of ‘pits,

It’s time to fail a math test,

It’s time to find some grass,

It’s time to launch some spitballs, in my science teacher’s class,

Why do they make me come here?

I guess that no one knows.

It’s like a kind of torture,

because, this school, it blows!

But now I’m getting started,

that’s why I’m brokenhearted.… on the most vexational, aggravational, degradational, humiliational.… this...is...what...we...call...The...Mop-pet...Shoooooow.”

Steve Baker, Hughesville

Rattled Hymn of the ‘Rithmetic’

(Sung to the tune of “Battle Hymn of the Republic”)

“Your eyes have double vision from the numbers on the board,

Your uneasy sweat, you quickly pray, the teacher has ignored,

You’d have rather been a Viking kid who braves a calm fjord,

Your grade is slouching down.

Snoring, snoring, math just threw you,

Snoring, snoring, math just threw you,

Snoring, snoring, math just threw you,

Your grade is slouching down.

Who could ever hope to solve for X when wrestling anxious cramps?

Who enjoys those wordy problems that have gents with names like gramps?

Numerical operations squeeze your head like squeezy clamps,

Your grade is slouching down.

Sorry, sorry, math eludes you.

Sorry, sorry, math eludes you.

Sorry, sorry, math eludes you.

Your grade is slouching down.”

Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf

