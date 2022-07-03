ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Majestic Theater announces its 2022-2023 Celebrity Season

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMXhd_0gToMgIu00
“The Aluminum Show” presents a magical, mystery-filled, multi-sensory experience set on a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. Majestic Theater

Experience the magic of live entertainment with Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater during the 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, which kicks off in August. The season lineup includes performances by world-renowned musicians, dance shows, a magician, live theater and the first-ever film festival dedicated to the films of Ken Burns.

The centerpiece of the 2022-2023 season is “Who Are We? A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns,” set for Feb. 10 to 12. The weekend, representing the first film festival ever dedicated to and sanctioned by the documentary filmmaker, will include 25 hours of film screenings from across Burns’ 40-year catalog, three presentations featuring Burns, and opportunities to hear from Burns’ colleagues about the music, scripts and cinematography that have come to characterize his work. Tickets for the three events featuring Burns are $29 each. A festival pass including admission to all paid events and early seating at festival events will also be available. Many festival events are free to attend, but ticket reservations are required. Advanced ticket reservation is strongly recommended and only available by calling or visiting the box office.

Opening the 2022-2023 Celebrity Season in early August are two popular concerts that always get audiences singing along. Rock legend and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, Graham Nash returns to the Majestic at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Later that week, The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars from the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” will bring the classic 1950s sound and close harmonies of five guys singing on a street corner into the 21st century with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Best-selling author and NPR contributor David Sedaris will make his Gettysburg debut at 8 p.m. Oct. 15, following the release of his latest books, “The Best of Me” and “A Carnival of Snackery.” This intimate evening will feature a selection of new readings, an audience Q&A session and a book signing, with books available for purchase.

Master illusionist David Caserta will conjure spooky ghouls and goblins in the family-friendly show “Haunted Illusions” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will raise the roof at the Majestic at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 as part of their 2022 North American tour. The choir is comprised of 20 South African artists sharing the inspirational power of African Gospel music. The Gettysburg concert by the ensemble, which has performed for world leaders, is part of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s Healing HeARTs Healthy Family Series.

Totem Pole Playhouse’s beloved “A Christmas Carol” will take the stage Dec. 9 to 18 with a cast of local and professional actors, singers and dancers.

The Adams County Arts Council will pair local celebrities with professional choreographers in “Dancing with the Local Stars” for a show on Jan. 13.

“Mountainfilm on Tour” will bring the best in documentary shorts to the big screen on Jan. 20 for the third year.

“The Aluminum Show,” at the Majestic at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, is a magical, mystery-filled, multi-sensory experience set on a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. The show is suitable for ages 5 and up.

Two theatrical performances rescheduled from last season will grace the stage in early 2023. The Reduced Shakespeare Company will present “The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, which mocks the subject it was born to reduce — from the high-brow to the low — comedy through the ages. L.A. Theatre Works will present “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” at 7:30 p.m. March 3, the hilarious and true story behind one of America’s most beloved TV comedies.

The Trinity Irish Dance Company, fusing Ireland’s vibrant and traditional dance form with American innovation, will bring its hard-driving, percussive and agile performance to the stage at 7:30 p.m. March 23.

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be in town at 7:30 p.m. May 9, with its critically acclaimed, not-too-serious but ever-so-silly interpretations of a catalog ranging from rock and pop to jazz and classical music.

Tickets are available online at gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling 717-337-8200, or by stopping by the box office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service is available for most live shows from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle rides start one hour before each performance and are ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley, as well as along Carlisle Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fcfreepress

26th Crabfeast brings crustaceans to the table

Bushels of deliciousness will be prepared for consumption when Crabfeast steams into Chambersburg on Aug. 27. The 26th annual event hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. at Amvets Post 224, 750 5th Ave. The event. Approximately 40 bushels of crabs are expected to be...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Gettysburg kicks off its Fourth of July celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg are hosting their annual 4th of July event at Gettysburg Recreation Park later Monday. The event starts at 3 p.m. and you're going to be able to find 19 food trucks, most of them local...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

CHEER Live 2022 Tour: Photos

The CHEER Live 2022 Tour held a performance at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday evening. The first of its kind live performance featured athletes from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” The premier athletes gave an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
macaronikid.com

67th Annual Blueberry Festival

Come and enjoy the bounty of blueberries at the annual Hollabaughs Bros Blueberry Festival July 9 & 10! The festival will feature live music by country singer/songwriter Austin Rife on Saturday & The Willys duo will be playing acoustic rock on Sunday. Other activities include:. - Wagon rides. - Samples...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: The Pretzel Hut (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Former anchor Robb Hanrahan dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Robb Hanrahan, a longtime anchor for CBS 21, has died at the age of 60, according to CBS 21's website. Hanrahan retired in 2021 to focus on his health and family after suffering a heart attack. Hanrahan worked in the news industry for 38 years, including...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sedaris
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Graham Nash
FOX 43

Gettysburg reenactment honors 159th anniversary since the Civil War battle

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It’s said the Civil War pitted brother against brother. For the ancestors of Eddie Roberts of Tennessee, that phrase was all too true. “My grandfather, Brigadier William P. Roberts [was] the youngest general in the Confederate Army. That’s on my father’s side,” Roberts said. “On my mother’s side is Jacob Pressley. He fought for the 5th East Tennessee Regiment Army of Ohio, which was Union. His two brothers fought Confederate.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
MARYLAND STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Jersey Boys#A Christmas Carol#Gospel Music#Hollies
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
Wbaltv.com

WBAL-TV 11 News I-Team lead investigative reporter Jayne Miller to retire

WBAL-TV veteran investigative reporter Jayne Miller announced Wednesday she will retire. Miller's impressive career with WBAL-TV -- spanning more than four decades -- will conclude at the end of July. Miller joined WBAL-TV in August 1979, first as a general assignment reporter, then as the consumer advocate with "11 On...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
abc27.com

Man steals books, flashes knife at Carlisle library

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A dozen books were stolen from a Carlisle library after a man showed a knife to library staff. On July 2 at 1:40 p.m. Carlisle Police were dispatched to the Bosler Memorial Library for a reported robbery. Library staff said a white man in his 30s-40s concealed 12 books in a backpack. When he was confronted about checking out the books, library staff said he replied “no” and tapped a knife he was carrying on his side.
CARLISLE, PA
wfmd.com

Camp Airy Near Thurmont To Receive Emergency Funds Following Dining Hall Fire

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000. Thurmont, Md. (KM) – Camp Airy near Thurmont is getting some financial assistance following a fire which destroyed its dining hall. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000 in emergency funding to the camp. CEO Gil Preuss says organizations such as Camp Airy have sufficient funds for daily operations, but often not enough for emergencies. “When we saw the fire, we knew that we needed to help out with a grant to the camp to make sure they did not have to worry in the short term about resources to support the camp, the staff and feed everyone etc,” Preuss says .
THURMONT, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
233
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy