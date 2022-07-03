Majestic Theater announces its 2022-2023 Celebrity Season

“The Aluminum Show” presents a magical, mystery-filled, multi-sensory experience set on a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. Majestic Theater

Experience the magic of live entertainment with Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater during the 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, which kicks off in August. The season lineup includes performances by world-renowned musicians, dance shows, a magician, live theater and the first-ever film festival dedicated to the films of Ken Burns.

The centerpiece of the 2022-2023 season is “Who Are We? A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns,” set for Feb. 10 to 12. The weekend, representing the first film festival ever dedicated to and sanctioned by the documentary filmmaker, will include 25 hours of film screenings from across Burns’ 40-year catalog, three presentations featuring Burns, and opportunities to hear from Burns’ colleagues about the music, scripts and cinematography that have come to characterize his work. Tickets for the three events featuring Burns are $29 each. A festival pass including admission to all paid events and early seating at festival events will also be available. Many festival events are free to attend, but ticket reservations are required. Advanced ticket reservation is strongly recommended and only available by calling or visiting the box office.

Opening the 2022-2023 Celebrity Season in early August are two popular concerts that always get audiences singing along. Rock legend and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, Graham Nash returns to the Majestic at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Later that week, The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars from the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” will bring the classic 1950s sound and close harmonies of five guys singing on a street corner into the 21st century with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Best-selling author and NPR contributor David Sedaris will make his Gettysburg debut at 8 p.m. Oct. 15, following the release of his latest books, “The Best of Me” and “A Carnival of Snackery.” This intimate evening will feature a selection of new readings, an audience Q&A session and a book signing, with books available for purchase.

Master illusionist David Caserta will conjure spooky ghouls and goblins in the family-friendly show “Haunted Illusions” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will raise the roof at the Majestic at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 as part of their 2022 North American tour. The choir is comprised of 20 South African artists sharing the inspirational power of African Gospel music. The Gettysburg concert by the ensemble, which has performed for world leaders, is part of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital’s Healing HeARTs Healthy Family Series.

Totem Pole Playhouse’s beloved “A Christmas Carol” will take the stage Dec. 9 to 18 with a cast of local and professional actors, singers and dancers.

The Adams County Arts Council will pair local celebrities with professional choreographers in “Dancing with the Local Stars” for a show on Jan. 13.

“Mountainfilm on Tour” will bring the best in documentary shorts to the big screen on Jan. 20 for the third year.

“The Aluminum Show,” at the Majestic at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, is a magical, mystery-filled, multi-sensory experience set on a futuristic planet made entirely of aluminum. The show is suitable for ages 5 and up.

Two theatrical performances rescheduled from last season will grace the stage in early 2023. The Reduced Shakespeare Company will present “The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, which mocks the subject it was born to reduce — from the high-brow to the low — comedy through the ages. L.A. Theatre Works will present “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” at 7:30 p.m. March 3, the hilarious and true story behind one of America’s most beloved TV comedies.

The Trinity Irish Dance Company, fusing Ireland’s vibrant and traditional dance form with American innovation, will bring its hard-driving, percussive and agile performance to the stage at 7:30 p.m. March 23.

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be in town at 7:30 p.m. May 9, with its critically acclaimed, not-too-serious but ever-so-silly interpretations of a catalog ranging from rock and pop to jazz and classical music.

Tickets are available online at gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling 717-337-8200, or by stopping by the box office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, open from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service is available for most live shows from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle rides start one hour before each performance and are ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley, as well as along Carlisle Street.