Strong culture key for Louisville football's present and future

By Michael McCammon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world culture has been referenced a lot within sports. It is often credited for the success, and sometimes the failure, of a team or program. There are times when you question the validity of its use and others when its positive influence is clear. The word is used...

2024 Top 100 PG Bryanna Preston checks out Louisville

Lovejoy, Ga., 2024 point guard Bryanna Preston is among the many highly-rated prospects participating in the Run 4 Roses Classic at the Kentucky Fairgrounds this week. The Top 60 prospect helped guide her FBC Legacy team to a pair of wins on Wednesday with many coaches taking notes courtside. As...
Louisville commit back from Top 100 camp in Florida

University of Louisville basketball commit Kaleb Glenn is back home after attending the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Top 100 Camp in Orlando last week. "It was an accomplishment because that was one of my goals to get invited to that camp," said Glenn, a Class of 2023 forward. According...
Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II to Play in All-American Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II has committed to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl, he announced Monday. The exhibition features 100 of the top prospects in the nation, and is one of two of the premier high school football all-star games alongside the Under Armour All-American Game.
Louisville coaches watch Team USA move to 3-0 in Spain

University of Louisville basketball assistant coaches Nolan Smith and Danny Manning are still in Spain tracking three targets playing for Team USA. The two coaches watched the USA Basketball U17 National team get another easy victory, winning 112-64 over Mali to move to 3-0 in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.
Kentucky picks up second RB commitment from Khalifa Keith

Kentucky has picked up a commitment from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker running back Khalifa Keith (6-foot-2, 217). He is the eighth commitment in UK's 2023 recruiting class and the second running back joining Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County's Kaden Moorman. Recruited by running backs coach John Settle, the Wildcats extended an offer...
Churchill Downs announces expected completion date for new paddock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs said it plans to start construction on a new paddock immediately. The track made the announcement in a post on social media Tuesday, immediately after the Spring Meet ended on July 4. "Closing Day at Churchill Downs was a special one," the track said....
Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
Annual 'Biggest Splash' contest a big hit again at Lakeside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
MozzaPi’s Pizza Remains Near And Dear To My Heart

I’m pretty sure I’ve told you before that pizza is one of my favorite foods. I can’t think of one of Louisville’s 60-some pizzerias that I would flatly reject. Well, possibly some of the national chains, unless I was really hungry. I mean, what’s not to...
Louisville father mourns loss of son to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is mourning the loss of his son, who was fatally shot Saturday morning. Greg Wilson described his son, Allen Wilson, 13, as a competitive and athletic child. "Once he start walking, he started running, and had a football in his hand ever since,"...
Canal on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville being dredged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
