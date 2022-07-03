ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

‘Thunder’ Trademark Filed for Ford F-150, Ranger, Maverick

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

Could Ford be planning new electric off-road pickups?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8mnx_0gToM1OU00

It seems that Ford is getting a new trim level ready for all three of its trucks, the F-150, the Ranger, and the all-new Maverick, as it recently filed a trademark with both the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) for the "Thunder" name. Ford previously used the Thunder name for a European Ranger model variant but these new filings would give each of the three trucks the Thunder name for both North American countries.

Admittedly, the fact that Ford trademarked the name doesn't actually mean it's definitely going to develop trucks with it. Automakers regularly trademark names just for potential future use, to keep other brands from stealing them. However, Ford has actually used the name before, so it seems likely it's trademarking the name in North America with the intent to actually use it. There's also the possibility that Ford could sort of rebrand the name for electrification.

Ford's previous use of the Thunder name was for the Ranger Thunder, which was a slightly more off-road-focused model variant of the European Ranger. Given Ford's recent interest in electric pickups, and the similarities in the Thunder and Lightning names, it's possible Ford could combine the two, creating off-road-focused electric variants for each of its three pickups. Ford has already announced that another electric pickup is in the works, following its F-150 Lightning, so it would make sense to start prepping electric model variants and trim levels for future trucks. While the name could be a bit clunky—Ford F-150 Lightning Thunder, for instance—it would be cool to see an electric pickup given the same off-road treatment Ford gives its gas-powered pickups.

Again, there's no guarantee Ford does anything with the Thunder name in North America. At this point, this is all just speculation. However, with brands like Chevy and Rivian already developing their own electric pickups, it would be wise of Ford to keep pushing for new and interesting model variants and the Thunder name might help do just that.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Check this vehicle recall list for your Honda, Ford, Chevy, Audi or GM model

Many vehicles roll off the assembly plant in spotless condition, but unfortunately, some issues tend to fall through the cracks. As a result, several vehicle recalls have occurred this year, and more are being added to the list. If your car isn’t listed in the latest recall, it doesn’t mean...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Here’s A Closer Look At The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package

Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford Pickups#Vehicles#The United States Patent#The Thunder#European#Thunder#North American#The European Ranger
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
Observer

Gas Prices Are Surging But the Cost of Owning Electric Vehicles Is Rising Even Faster

With oil at its highest prices in years, driving a gas-powered car is increasingly expensive. But while going electric might seem like a logical alternative for motorists, it’s by no means more economical. From Tesla and Lucid to General Motors and Ford, automakers across the spectrum are hiking up prices for their most popular electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. Most of these companies cite surging raw material costs as a primary reason, but there is also an element of capitalizing on a growing appetite for EVs—at least among those who can afford them.
TRAFFIC
torquenews.com

Economy Cars to Avoid that are Actually Gas Guzzlers

Looking to buy a smaller economy car or truck to save money on fuel? Before buying one, check out this list of economy cars you should avoid because it turns out that they are actually gas guzzlers according to this automotive expert. Small Cars, Trucks and SUVs to Avoid. One...
CARS
Truth About Cars

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Previewed

In 2020, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the Prophecy concept EV which everyone immediately noticed had embraced an alternative, almost opposite, design language from the angular 45 concept. The latter model went on to serve as the blueprint for the Ioniq 5, whereas the Prophecy has morphed into the Ioniq 6 you see before you.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy