Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 3)

An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and men's basketball recruiting.

Even with a dead period in place across college football recruiting, this past week still provided plenty of news for the Wisconsin Badgers football and men's basketball teams.

The football team added another commit in the 2023 recruiting class, made some significant cut-down lists, but also missed out on a top quarterback target.

For the men's basketball team, the program hosted their annual advanced camp, which brought about some new offers, and allowed the staff more time with some of the better players they are recruiting across the Midwest. This includes some 2023 commits, and a pair of Minnesota guards already holding offers at this time.

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened during the past seven days, here is the weekly recruiting rundown.

Basketball: Wisconsin holds advanced camp

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin staff welcomed a large group of 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects to campus earlier this week for their annual advanced camp.

After strong performances during Thursday's camp, Kai Rogers and Davion Hannah each walked away with scholarship offers from the Badgers . The pair of 2025 prospects are only rising sophomores, but they are two of the better players inside the state and are likely top-100 prospects assuming they continue to develop as expected.

In addition to Rogers and Hannah, Wisconsin also had several other notable prospects take part in the camp, including:

John Blackwell - 2023 SG out of Michigan (current UW commit)

Gus Yalden - 2023 PF out of North Carolina (current UW commit)

Daniel Freitag - 2024 PG out of Minnesota (holds an offer)

Jack Robinson - 2024 SF out of Minnesota (holds an offer)

Football: Wisconsin lands OL Christopher Terek

Wisconsin added to the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday, with offensive lineman Christopher Terek committing to Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

Terek is one of the biggest recruiting wins for the staff so far this cycle, as Wisconsin beat out Iowa and Michigan for his services. A three-star prospect out of Illinois, he is a physically imposing and hard-nosed blocker that could play guard or tackle at the next level.

You can read All Badgers complete commitment breakdown here .

Football: Joe Crocker includes Wisconsin in top-3

The Badgers remain in the thick of things for Joe Crocker. The heralded offensive line recruit took an official visit to Madison in June and this week included Wisconsin among his final three schools under consideration.

Crocker announced his final contenders on Wednesday, with Michigan State and Mississippi State representing the other two spots.

With two offensive commits already in the fold in James Durand and Christopher Terek, adding a tackle prospect like Crocker would make for a great class up front for Bob Bostad. The Spartans and Bulldogs are also very real contenders, so it is anyones guess which way he is leaning at this point.

Crocker will make his college decision later this month.

Football: Tackett Curtis releases his finalists

Arguably the top overall prospect on Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting board, Tackett Curtis also announced his top-3 schools this week. As expected, the Badgers made the cut, joining Ohio State and USC.

Curtis is a top-100 prospect, and Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April made him a priority over the past two years. The Badgers are in a great position to potentially win this recruitment, though OSU and USC hosted him in June for official visits too.

A safety for his high school team, the Louisiana product is an outside linebacker recruit for Wisconsin, and at 6-foot-2, he is an incredibly fast and physical player.

Curtis has not yet released a commitment date.

Football: Wisconsin misses out on Lincoln Kienholz

The recruiting news was not all positive for the Badgers.

Earlier in the week, 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz opted to commit to Washington over Wisconsin, leaving the Badgers still searching for a QB in the class.

Kienholz was essentially the only viable player with an offer for Wisconsin at quarterback heading into the summer, and the staff felt good about their chances with the three-star signal-caller throughout the process.

Missing out on Kienholz is not the end of the world for the Badgers, but it does lead to some uncertainty at the position.

Football: Wisconsin offers 2025 running back Tory Blaylock

The Badgers became the latest school to offer Texas running back Tory Blaylock earlier this week. The rising sophomore is one of the top running backs in the Lone Star State and the younger brother of current Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock.

Blaylock is very fast and comes from a family of athletes. His father played running back in the NFL for several years, and both of his older brothers play college football.

Wisconsin should be one of the top options for Blaylock, given the program's tradition with running backs and his brother's ties to the program.

You can read more about Blaylock here .

