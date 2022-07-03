ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 3)

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVvue_0gToM0Vl00

An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and men's basketball recruiting.

Even with a dead period in place across college football recruiting, this past week still provided plenty of news for the Wisconsin Badgers football and men's basketball teams.

The football team added another commit in the 2023 recruiting class, made some significant cut-down lists, but also missed out on a top quarterback target.

For the men's basketball team, the program hosted their annual advanced camp, which brought about some new offers, and allowed the staff more time with some of the better players they are recruiting across the Midwest. This includes some 2023 commits, and a pair of Minnesota guards already holding offers at this time.

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened during the past seven days, here is the weekly recruiting rundown.

Basketball: Wisconsin holds advanced camp

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin staff welcomed a large group of 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects to campus earlier this week for their annual advanced camp.

After strong performances during Thursday's camp, Kai Rogers and Davion Hannah each walked away with scholarship offers from the Badgers . The pair of 2025 prospects are only rising sophomores, but they are two of the better players inside the state and are likely top-100 prospects assuming they continue to develop as expected.

In addition to Rogers and Hannah, Wisconsin also had several other notable prospects take part in the camp, including:

  • John Blackwell - 2023 SG out of Michigan (current UW commit)
  • Gus Yalden - 2023 PF out of North Carolina (current UW commit)
  • Daniel Freitag - 2024 PG out of Minnesota (holds an offer)
  • Jack Robinson - 2024 SF out of Minnesota (holds an offer)

Football: Wisconsin lands OL Christopher Terek

Wisconsin added to the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday, with offensive lineman Christopher Terek committing to Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

Terek is one of the biggest recruiting wins for the staff so far this cycle, as Wisconsin beat out Iowa and Michigan for his services. A three-star prospect out of Illinois, he is a physically imposing and hard-nosed blocker that could play guard or tackle at the next level.

You can read All Badgers complete commitment breakdown here .

Football: Joe Crocker includes Wisconsin in top-3

The Badgers remain in the thick of things for Joe Crocker. The heralded offensive line recruit took an official visit to Madison in June and this week included Wisconsin among his final three schools under consideration.

Crocker announced his final contenders on Wednesday, with Michigan State and Mississippi State representing the other two spots.

With two offensive commits already in the fold in James Durand and Christopher Terek, adding a tackle prospect like Crocker would make for a great class up front for Bob Bostad. The Spartans and Bulldogs are also very real contenders, so it is anyones guess which way he is leaning at this point.

Crocker will make his college decision later this month.

Football: Tackett Curtis releases his finalists

Arguably the top overall prospect on Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting board, Tackett Curtis also announced his top-3 schools this week. As expected, the Badgers made the cut, joining Ohio State and USC.

Curtis is a top-100 prospect, and Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April made him a priority over the past two years. The Badgers are in a great position to potentially win this recruitment, though OSU and USC hosted him in June for official visits too.

A safety for his high school team, the Louisiana product is an outside linebacker recruit for Wisconsin, and at 6-foot-2, he is an incredibly fast and physical player.

Curtis has not yet released a commitment date.

Football: Wisconsin misses out on Lincoln Kienholz

The recruiting news was not all positive for the Badgers.

Earlier in the week, 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz opted to commit to Washington over Wisconsin, leaving the Badgers still searching for a QB in the class.

Kienholz was essentially the only viable player with an offer for Wisconsin at quarterback heading into the summer, and the staff felt good about their chances with the three-star signal-caller throughout the process.

Missing out on Kienholz is not the end of the world for the Badgers, but it does lead to some uncertainty at the position.

Football: Wisconsin offers 2025 running back Tory Blaylock

The Badgers became the latest school to offer Texas running back Tory Blaylock earlier this week. The rising sophomore is one of the top running backs in the Lone Star State and the younger brother of current Wisconsin safety Travian Blaylock.

Blaylock is very fast and comes from a family of athletes. His father played running back in the NFL for several years, and both of his older brothers play college football.

Wisconsin should be one of the top options for Blaylock, given the program's tradition with running backs and his brother's ties to the program.

You can read more about Blaylock here .

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Cruz Lucius signs with the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW announced that forward Cruz Lucius signed a Big Ten Tender and will join the Wisconsin men’s hockey program this fall. “We are excited to add Cruz to our lineup,” Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Coach Tony Granato said. “He’s an extremely skilled and smart playmaker who can score. He will be a fun player to work with because he has a huge desire to get better and be pushed.”
MADISON, WI
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Fight On

The Big Ten just got a little bigger. Late last week, news broke that UCLA and USC would officially be joining the conference starting in 2024. This is clearly a money-grabbing move from the conference, with a TV deal set to expire at the conclusion of this season. The Big...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Jackson McAndrew

MADISON, Wis. -- Highlights of Wayzata (Minn.) 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew from Wisconsin's advanced camp on Thursday. The 6-foot-8 forward has an offer from St. Thomas. McAndrew is also receiving interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, North Dakota, Illinois State, South Dakota, Appalachian State, Loyola (IL), Belmont, Indiana State, North Dakota State, and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin athlete making waves as a competitive water skier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At just 18-years-old, Wisconsin’s Alyssa Drake has become a nationally-ranked competitive water skier. The Oconomowoc native said she found skiing at an early age, going out on the lake with her Dad as a baby. By the time she was 10, Drake had competed in Nationals and podiumed on her first try. In eighth grade Drake became homeschooled so she could focus on competitively skiing. The now 18-year-old recently graduated high school and will attend Florida Southern College and be on the Moccasins’ water ski team.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Badgers Listed Among Top Returning Football Players In Big Ten Conference

Two Badgers are listed among the top returning football players for teams in the Big Ten Conference. Linebacker Nick Herbig is number-seven. His career stats include 87 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two fumbles forced, and two fumble recoveries. Running back Braelon Allen is number three. As a...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI
Go Valley Kids

Lakeside Leisure & Small Town Charm at Lake Kegonsa State Park

This lovely park is nestled along the shores of the 3,200-acre Lake Kegonsa just south of Madison. Lake Kegonsa State Park is a favorite for fishing, kayaking/boating, hiking, camping, and enjoying beautiful lake views and leisure. While you’re here, you simply must spend some time in nearby Stoughton. This small town is jam-packed with Norwegian pride and plenty of great little shops and eateries for you to enjoy!
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

115th Fighter Wing warns of t-shirt discount scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 115th Fighter Wing is alerting the public to a t-shirt scam Tuesday, which falsely claims to be associated with the unit. The 115th Fighter Wing noted in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of people being sent a text message about a discount for t-shirts associated with the group.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#The Wisconsin Badgers
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin. Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
wtmj.com

Storms expected in the afternoon; potential for flash flooding

Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Juvenile attacked with pole at Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect was arrested Monday night after allegedly striking someone with a pole in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Madison. The juvenile victim told officers he and his friends had just left the fast-food restaurant when they saw the suspect sitting in the group’s car. When the group confronted the suspect, he continued, the suspect hit him in the face with the pole.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
475
Followers
281
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy