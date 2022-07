A hiker was injured today on a trail east of Pine Cove, requiring firefighters to come to her rescue and transport her down from a mountaintop. The "hiker down" call was received at about 5:10 p.m. in the area of the Long Valley Ranger Station and the Round Valley Campground, according to the Riverside County The post Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO