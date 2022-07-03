ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Waukee man allegedly assaults estranged wife Friday

By The Perry News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Waukee man was arrested Saturday for assault after a scene with his estranged wife. David John Limke, 55, of 636 S.E. Williams Court, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of S.E....

