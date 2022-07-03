ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

Dismantling The Black Woman Superhero Complex To Find Joy

By Anisha Vanita Williams
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn day one of the ESSENCE Wellness House at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival, Dr. Shana D. Lewis took to the stage to address the issues with the Black superwoman complex and how to overcome it. Wellness House at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture kicked off on Friday morning at...

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bellaire, TX
Society
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Bellaire, TX
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Superheroes#Racism#Ncc Of Bellaire
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Let Sister Adopt Her Children

Should someone ever feel entitled to the children of their family members?. Parenting isn't easy by any means, and it can be made even more difficult by family members or loved ones who are judgmental of a person's parenting style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
The Atlantic

The Black Religion That’s Been Maligned for Centuries

Though Alain Pierre-Louis grew up in a Haitian family that attended Catholic church services most Sundays, he always felt a spiritual pull toward something else. Vodou, a Haitian religion rooted in ancestral remembrance, nature, healing, and justice, was embedded everywhere in his Boston childhood—in the traditional rasin, or “roots,” music blaring from the living-room speakers, and in the Haitian-folkloric-dance performances he would go to with his relatives. But though the art influenced by Vodou was celebrated, the religion itself was considered taboo and a nonstarter at home. “There was no explanation; it was just, ‘No, you don’t need to learn that,’” Pierre-Louis, a 31-year-old environmental educator, told me. “[My parents] wanted me to embrace my culture except that part, our spirituality.”
BOSTON, MA
StaceyNHerrera

Woman divorces “good man,” because he was a “bad husband”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After fifteen years of marriage, my friend divorced her husband. She told me that she still loved him and that he was a good man, but he was a terrible husband. I asked her what she meant by that, and she said that he just wasn’t there for her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy