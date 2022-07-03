AUDITIONS FOR FAMILY FAVORITE “SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE” TO KICK OFF THEATRE 29 2022 – 23 SEASON

New exhibits go on display at Art Galleries in 29 Palms and Joshua Tree today. The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an opening reception for its Summer Show this Saturday, July 2, with hospitality on the gallery patio from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artists, see the show, enjoy light appetizers and beverages, and listen to music by local musician Randy Smith. Admission is free. The annual Summer Show fills all three gallery rooms and features new works by member artists of the Twentynine Palms Artists Guild, including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, assemblage, ceramics and other 3-dimensional works. The gallery and gift shop will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

