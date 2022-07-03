ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AUDITIONS FOR FAMILY FAVORITE “SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE” TO KICK OFF THEATRE 29 2022 – 23 SEASON

Cover picture for the articleTheatre 29 will be announcing their upcoming 2022 – 23 season slate on August 12, but we have a sneak peek of the season opener. Twentynine Palms’ award-winning non-profit community...

z1077fm.com

SUMMER AQUATICS PROGRAMS IN FULL SWING

The Town of Yucca Valley’s 2022 summer aquatics program is offering Water Fun and Fitness drop-in sessions this summer. The programs include a Recreational Fun Swim every Monday and Friday from 1-4 p.m., lap swimming sessions Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., and our popular water aerobics class from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays for all ages and fitness levels.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert

We now know when the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert will finally open. The company announced that the Palm Desert location will open its doors on Thursday, July 14. The restaurant will be located at the intersection of 73070 Dinah Shore, just off the Interstate 10 exit on Monterey Avenue. Chick-Fil-A Palm Desert will be The post Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

NEW ART EXHIBITS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS AND JOSHUA TREE

New exhibits go on display at Art Galleries in 29 Palms and Joshua Tree today. The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an opening reception for its Summer Show this Saturday, July 2, with hospitality on the gallery patio from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artists, see the show, enjoy light appetizers and beverages, and listen to music by local musician Randy Smith. Admission is free. The annual Summer Show fills all three gallery rooms and features new works by member artists of the Twentynine Palms Artists Guild, including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, assemblage, ceramics and other 3-dimensional works. The gallery and gift shop will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Evie M.

This Inn is "One of the Most Haunted B&Bs in the country". Would you stay?

Stock photo. Not a photo of the actual Strawberry Creek InnChelsey McCartey on Unsplash. There are so many reasons I miss living in California, beyond the fact that it is my home. And one of those reasons is Idyllwild. If you’ve never been to Idyllwild I honestly feel bad for you, but if you have, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’re unsure what Idyllwild is, it’s the most beautiful town located just beyond San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
recordgazette.net

Local Fourth of July celebrations

The city of Beaumont will host its annual Freedom Festival, featuring live entertainment, food and fireworks at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Stewart Park, 985 Maple Ave. The free Independence Day celebration will include a family-friendly tailgating zone, a live concert, food and merchandise vendors and picnicking. A...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert road closures for the Fourth of July event

The City of Palm Desert will have road closures for the Palm Desert Independence Day Celebration on Monday. The following road closures will be in effect for the event: San Pablo Avenue between the College of the Desert roundabout and Magnesia Falls Drive is closed to cars, bikes, and pedestrians.San Pablo Avenue between Fred Waring The post Palm Desert road closures for the Fourth of July event appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Military Days' Open at the Palm Springs Tram

Early July 2022 has featured some June Gloom-style mornings in Southern California, but anyone who has experienced the final weeks of July around the region knows that much hotter days will certainly roll in soon. And where do we roll when those higher temperatures arise? Up the nearest mountain, if...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

July 5th meeting on La Quinta surf park proposal postponed

A special meeting on the La Quinta surf park proposal originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed at the request of the developer. The meeting was a continuation of the June 7th city council meeting. Councilmembers met to discuss a possible decision on the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project, however, after a 9-hour-long discussion, the The post July 5th meeting on La Quinta surf park proposal postponed appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino Reopened

Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino are back open after Palm Springs Police had it closed temporarily due to high wind blowing sand. Drivers are now able to drive through the area as weather calms down. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on when these roads will reopen. Be the first to The post Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino Reopened appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs drone show postponed

The city of Palm Springs has announced the postponement of tonight's show due to the high winds. The drones scheduled to fly 400 feet above ground level can not fly in winds above 13 miles per hour. The drone show has been rescheduled for September 2022. The post Palm Springs drone show postponed appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

LIFESTREAM BLOOD DRIVE IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

There’s a severe shortage of blood in San Bernardino County and officials are putting out the call for blood donors. Lifestream needs your help to get the blood supply up to a healthy level. Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park entrance in Twentynine Palms.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue

A hiker was injured today on a trail east of Pine Cove, requiring firefighters to come to her rescue and transport her down from a mountaintop. The "hiker down" call was received at about 5:10 p.m. in the area of the Long Valley Ranger Station and the Round Valley Campground, according to the Riverside County The post Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

MAJOR JOSHUA BASIN WATER WELL BACK ONLINE AFTER FIVE YEARS

The Joshua Basin Water District (JBWD) announces the activation of their largest water producing well that has been off-line for major refurbishing since 2017. Well 14 is the workhorse for most of Joshua Tree’s water, pumping about 1,790 gallons per minute, compared to their next highest producing well that pumps 1,250 gallons per minute.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Duplex Damaged by Fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Five adults were displaced this morning. when their single story duplex was damaged by flames. The fire was reported at 2:35 a.m. in the 66000 block of Desert View. Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The duplex was fully involved in flames...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

STATE COMES THROUGH WITH FUNDING FOR NEW LUCKIE PARK POOL

Twentynine Palms is celebrating the procurement of state funds for the long-overdue rehabilitation of Luckie Park pool, meaning those city reserves may be left untouched. There is a big sigh of relief coming from Twentynine Palms as the city received news that Governor Gavin Newsom signed the 2022-2023 budget last week which included funds for rebuilding the Luckie Park pool.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

FIRE BRIEFLY THREATENS SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET

A fire briefly threatened the Sky Village Swap Meet in Yucca Valley was quickly put down by firefighters Thursday, June 30. San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said at about 3:15 p.m., units were dispatched to a report of black smoke in the area of Sunnyslope and Old Woman Springs Rd.

