'It Gives You That Boost' - Says Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension

By Rowan Lee
 2 days ago

Former Liverpool women's goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain believes that Mohamed Salah signing a new three year deal will give the whole squad a boost ahead of the new season.

"It gives you that added boost that we are on the right track here and the board have got the backing to be able to go out there and keep these kinds of players." Chamberlain said speaking to Football Daily .

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"As a player if you have got other players around you that do still want to be at a club but they want to feel valued and given what they feel they deserve. You would be hoping for the situation to get sorted.

"If you're a player at a club looking and seeing that the club are in fact backing the team and willing to spend big money then it kind of lets you know that you are in a place that is good and progressing.

"It makes you feel as though you are at a club which is going to stay competing at the top for all of the big trophies." Added Chamberlain.

"Keeping a player like Salah and making that commitment financially shows where Liverpool's head is at in terms of wanting to stay competing at the top and get that one over Manchester City next season."

