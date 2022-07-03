Crosby, Stills & Nash Music Available on Spotify After Five Months Boycotting Platform

The legendary music trio, Crosby, Stills & Nash has made the decision to return to the popular music streaming platform Spotify. This announcement comes after the Our House singers pulled their tunes from the service earlier this year.

This move came as the group announced they were taking a stance against Spotify’s decision to continue airing The Joe Rogan Podcast; despite the promotion of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Rogan’s show. The decision, the trio noted, was in solidarity with Neil Young. They supported the rocker’s decision to pull his work from the platform a few days earlier.

Five months after the popular music trio pulled their tunes from Spotify, the group which consists of David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Stephen Stills, has decided to make their music available once again. As of Saturday, July 2, the music of Crosby, Stills & Nash is again available on the popular music streaming platform.

The group is also announcing that they will be donating the profits made from streaming purchases to COVID-19 charities. Crosby, Stills, & Nash plans to do this for at least a month, notes a source.

The Teach Your Children Singers Stood In Support Of Fellow Musician And Former Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young Band Member Neil Young In Spotify Protest

Last winter, the members of the popular group made a comment noting they are supporting Neil Young in the singer’s move to pull his tunes from Spotify. The group notes in a statement that they “support Neil.”

The group adds that they “agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation” on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The trio continued on to note that “while we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences.”

And, the group noted in the statement that they would keep their music off the Spotify platform. At least “until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce.”

Neil Young Sends An Open Letter Demanding His Songs Be Removed From Spotify Catalog

This dispute between Neil Young and Spotify began in late January 2022. This came when the Rockin’ In The Free World singer blasted Spotify for continuing to exclusively air the Joe Rogan Experience podcast; despite Joe Rogan’s spreading of COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation.

Rogan, in response, posted a 10-minute video to his Instagram page. Noting that he was not “trying to promote misinformation” in the podcast. Rogan also notes that he made the decision to bring vaccine skeptics onto his show so fans could “hear what their opinion is.”

“I had them on and because of that, those episodes, in particular, were labeled as being dangerous,” Rogan says in his message.

“They had dangerous misinformation,” Rogan adds. The controversial host says that he’ll do his “best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints.”

The host adds that it’s important to see different perspectives “so we can maybe find a better point of view.”