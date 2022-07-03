ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, ABC stores close on Sundays. No, that’s not the only way to buy liquor in NC

By Mary Helen Moore
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

North Carolina residents have been trained over the years to get their fifth for the Fourth on the third.

ABC stores, the government-owned liquor marketplaces spread across all but one of the state’s 100 counties, are closed on holidays including July 4.

But this year, the adage proved less helpful.

The third fell on a Sunday, when ABC stores are also closed, meaning some serious thinking-ahead was required for those wanting to pour a few drinks during the holiday weekend.

However, since late last year, there is another option — distilleries.

Legislators changed the law to allow North Carolina distilleries to sell their own liquor products on Sundays.

Dr. Stewart Darby, a Columbia, S.C. physician enjoys a pineapple drink while camping with his family on his empty lot in Atlantic Beach and watching the bikers on a Friday night. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Distilleries in the Triangle open on Sundays

In Wake County, try one of these:

In Durham, there are a couple of options:

In Orange County, there don’t seem to be options, as Top of the Hill ’s distillery is closed on Sundays. If a drive to Pittsboro is in order, Fair Game Beverage Company is open.

Vidrio chef Saif Rahman pours drinks for kitchen staff during a short break during dinner service on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to break fast. Juli Leonard/jleonard@newsobserver.com

Comments / 3

#Liquor#Abc Stores
The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

