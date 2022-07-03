Yes, ABC stores close on Sundays. No, that’s not the only way to buy liquor in NC

North Carolina residents have been trained over the years to get their fifth for the Fourth on the third.

ABC stores, the government-owned liquor marketplaces spread across all but one of the state’s 100 counties, are closed on holidays including July 4.

But this year, the adage proved less helpful.

The third fell on a Sunday, when ABC stores are also closed, meaning some serious thinking-ahead was required for those wanting to pour a few drinks during the holiday weekend.

However, since late last year, there is another option — distilleries.

Legislators changed the law to allow North Carolina distilleries to sell their own liquor products on Sundays.

Dr. Stewart Darby, a Columbia, S.C. physician enjoys a pineapple drink while camping with his family on his empty lot in Atlantic Beach and watching the bikers on a Friday night. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Distilleries in the Triangle open on Sundays

In Wake County, try one of these:

In Durham, there are a couple of options:

Durham Distillery : 711 Washington St., Durham

Mystic Farm and Distillery : 1212 N. Mineral Springs Road, Durham

In Orange County, there don’t seem to be options, as Top of the Hill ’s distillery is closed on Sundays. If a drive to Pittsboro is in order, Fair Game Beverage Company is open.