ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider Reaches Rookie Milestone

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbNhk_0gToKy1A00

Braves starting pitcher and former Clemson Tiger Spencer Strider made history after his performance on the mound Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Spencer Strider's stellar rookie season is beginning to gain some historical perspective.

The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter is making history. Following his 11 strikeouts in the Braves' 4-1 victory at the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Strider has done something no other rookie has done in over a century, according to David O'Brien from The Athletic.

In his last two starts, Strider has struck out 18 batters and allowed just one earned run in 12 innings pitched.

He threw a pitch Saturday that was clocked at 102.4 mph, the highest velocity from a starting pitcher since 2008.

On the season, Strider has a 4-2 record with a 2.87 ERA. He's struck out 90 batters, which ranks tied for 26th in MLB. Strider started the season in the bullpen, where he made 11 appearances before joining the rotation on May 12.

As a starter, Strider has recorded 53 strikeouts with 13 earned runs allowed in 35.1 innings pitched.

Strider is the third player listed at +500 to win NL Rookie of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strider, who pitched for the Tigers for just two seasons, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2019 and was on his way to getting back to his old form when COVID-19 ended the 2020 season in mid-March.

Strider quickly rose up the Braves farm system in 2021 and made his Big League debut last September. He was not on the playoff roster during the team's championship run, but he's been an important piece to this season's squad.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Coach Away From Team Following His Daughter's Death

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without one of their most important coaches in the days to come following a personal tragedy. On Sunday, the Blue Jays announced that first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter, Julia. The team said that Budzinski will be away from the team to grieve with his wife and children.
MLB
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Robert Griffin III report

Robert Griffin III sat out the 2021-22 NFL season as he took on a role with ESPN’s college football coverage. He is only 32 years of age and seemingly could provide an NFL team with some good veteran leadership in a backup role. Griffin has talked about an NFL...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Clemson Rumors

With two superconferences being formed by the Big Ten and the SEC, where does that leave a college football power like Clemson?. The Tigers, one of the three or so best college football programs of the past decade, don't want to be left behind in the ACC, if the two superconferences theory comes true.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

5-star OL Francis Mauigoa will set off some fireworks Monday

A top-ten prospect nationally will be setting off some fireworks of his own on Monday when he announces where he will attend college in January. Bradenton IMG Academy five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, the nation’s top tackle, will choose between Miami, Tennessee, Alabama, USC, Florida, and Hawaii live on CBSSports HQ at 3:00 p.m. ET.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Draft#The Cincinnati Reds#Athletic#Nl Rookie#Fanduel Sportsbook#Tigers
The Spun

Carlos Boozer's Son Is Dominating: NBA World Reacts

More and more sons of former NBA players are starting to emerge on the recruiting trail. Cameron Boozer, the 14-year-old son of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer, appears to be one of the top prospects in all of basketball. "6’9 Cameron Boozer ( @boozer_cameron ) is only 14...
NBA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Announces He's 1 Year Sober

Today is more than just America's birthday for Georgia special teams coordinator Scott Cochran. It's also a very important personal anniversary. On Monday afternoon, Cochran posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing the seven national championship rings he won as a staff member at UGA and Alabama. In the caption, he revealed he has been sober for one whole year.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy