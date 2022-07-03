ESPN Insider Calls Brittney Griner Russian Trial A 'Sham'

According to ESPN, Brittney Griner's fate was ostensibly decided before her trial in Russia began

For Baylor Bears and current WNBA superstar, Brittney Griner has been in detainment in Russia for over 130 days, following an arrest at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

Griner was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis oil vape cartridges and is being charged with large-scale transportation of drugs.

Griner could spend up to as many as 10 years in a Russian prison if convicted.

However, according to ESPN Insider T.J. Quinn , Griner's trial, which began on July 1 , is a 'sham trial', that is providing nothing but theatre for the Russian government.

"There has been no public evidence of guilt or innocence," Quinn Tweeted. "Doesn’t matter. It’s a sham trial designed to create negotiating leverage. And how do we know it’s a sham trial? Because Russia has offered to trade her. Once you’re negotiating over someone they’re no longer a defendant, they’re a hostage. Everything else is theater."

Quinn also believes that the outcome of the trial has already been decided and that it is only a matter of when, not if, Griner is found guilty.

The Russian government is also rumored to want to use Griner as a negotiation tactic, in a prisoner exchange. However, according to Quinn, she is the not the only American in Russian custody that is being used in this manor.

"There is an American man named Paul Whelan who was arrested in 2018," Quinn said. "He is still there. There is a recognition that the Biden administration would have a very hard time bringing one of them home and not the other."

Whelan was arrested in Moscow on espionage charges . He has denied that claim.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook