An Illinois man died after jumping off a bluff on the Meremac River on the Fourth of July. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Uriel P. Ramirez of Collinsville, Illinois, jumped off a bluff at 4 p.m. at Meremac State Park, downstream from the state park boat ramp and drowned. He was unable to be rescued by bystanders.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO