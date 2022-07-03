Clarksville man killed in crash on Dover Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 32-year-old Clarksville man is dead after a crash on Dover Road early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department reported to Dover Road at Charlemagne Boulevard just after 2:30 a.m. in response to a wreck with injuries.

Officials say a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the roadway, for reasons unknown, and struck a utility pole. The female driver was airlifted to Nashville and is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The male passenger died as a result of his injuries.

Clarksville police identified the male passenger as 32-year-old Mitchell Hersey of Clarksville. They state that his next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this crash or anyone with additional video footage is asked to contact Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5336 .

