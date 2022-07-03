Angels DFA utility player Tyler Wade, call up infielder Michael Stefanic

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Tyler Wade Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels designed veteran utility player Tyler Wade for assignment Sunday and called up infielder Michael Stefanic to start at second base in his MLB debut against the Houston Astros, the team announced.

Wade, 27, spent five seasons with the New York Yankees before he was traded to Los Angeles in November. In 67 games with the Angels, Wade made starts at every defensive position except catcher and first base. At the plate, he started the year with a .381 batting average through his first 10 games, but batted .191 in the 57 games that followed.

The Angels are desperate to find a boost after a 24-13 start to the year was spoiled by the team losing 30 of its last 43 games. Los Angeles lost 8-1 and 9-1 in the first two games of a series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros prior to Sunday.

After the back-to-back losses, the Angels are 14.5 games behind the Astros and six games back of a wild card berth in the AL.

Stefanic, 26, signed with the Angels in 2018 after going undrafted, but has been one of the team's best minor league performers over the last few years. This year, Stefanic batted .320 in 46 games with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees before he was called up to the majors on Sunday.