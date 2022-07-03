ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Cruise reaches another milestone -- his 60th birthday

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnHjQ_0gToIzyJ00

Sure, Tom Cruise earned an Oscar nomination for “Born on the Fourth of July.” But the “Top Gun: Maverick” star was actually born a day earlier.

Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday.

Cruise, who was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, is enjoying roaring success at the box office with his “Top Gun” sequel. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards -- for best actor in “Born on the Fourth of July” in 1989, and “Jerry Maguire” in 1996; and for best supporting actor in “Magnolia” (1999).

Cruise also played memorable roles in “A Few Good Men,” “The Firm,” “Minority Report” and “Mission: Impossible” to name a few.

Can anyone forget Cruise sliding across the floor in a button-down shirt and briefs while Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock & Roll” blared in “Risky Business”?

And of course, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in both “Top Gun” movies.

Cruise has worked alongside two best actor Oscar winners -- Paul Newman in the “The Color of Money” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.”

In May 2021, Cruise returned his three Golden Globe Awards after a published report exposing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity, Variety reported.

Cruise has also established himself as a director with the “Mission: Impossible” movies, which began in 1995. The franchise has since had five sequels and two more are planned, according to Variety.

Add in his stunt work, and Cruise has led a diverse career in film.

Happy birthday, Tom.

1980 - Photo of Tom Cruise UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of Tom Cruise (Michael Ochs Archives)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Bob Seger
Person
Paul Newman
Person
Dustin Hoffman
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Rocks Out At Adele Concert For His 60th Birthday

Birthdays with Adele! Tom Cruise said "Hello" to 60 a few days early as he celebrated his special day at the BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun star reportedly spent the evening in the venue's VIP suite where staff sang "Happy Birthday" to the Hollywood A-Lister before he blew out the candles on a strawberry sponge cake. "Tom looked like he had an absolute blast," an eyewitness reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting he was seen "bopping around" and singing to Adele's music throughout the night. "He was really going for it with his dancing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Michael Ochs#A Few Good Men#The Mission
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Puts His Bulging Biceps On Display As He Arrives In London On A Helicopter

Tom Cruise is undoubtedly on top of the world after his Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office smash when it kicked off the summer movie season. The handsome movie star, who will be turning 60 years young in one week, was spotted exiting a private helicopter in London on Friday, June 24. Flashing his megawatt smile and flexing his bulging biceps, Tom rocked a light blue polo shirt and pair of dark denim pants while he made his way through the airport carrying a backpack.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise: Mission Impossible director shares death-defying stunt photo for actor’s 60th birthday

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a previously unseen stunt photo of Tom Cruise to celebrate the Hollywood star’s 60th birthday.In the image, Cruise can be seen dangling from an airborne red biplane.According to multiple reports, the photo was most likely taken during the filming of the forthcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, the penultimate film in the franchise.Cruise is famous for doing most dangerous movie stunts himself.During a live Q&A event at Cannes Film Festival this year, when French journalist Didier Allouch asked the Top Gun: Maverick star: “You are a family man with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Gamespot

Top Gun: Maverick Becomes Tom Cruise's First Movie To Make $1 Billion

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the Hollywood star's first movie ever to reach that mark. Maverick is now the second film of the pandemic era to reach $1 billion, following Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.89 billion). It's also the 50th movie in history to reach $1 billion.
MOVIES
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy