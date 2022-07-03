Referendum to increase teacher salary on the ballot this November
The Board of School Trustees for Monroe County Community School Corporation unanimously approved a referendum to increase operating revenue, which includes teacher salary, according to a June 28 press release. The referendum will...
The Zionsville Town Council is having a difficult time completing its duties because of discrepancies in the town’s finances, according to council members. Council President Jason Plunkett said the discrepancies are caused by OpenGov software, a financial reporting system. The town began using the software in 2021 after voting to transition to OpenGov in 2020.
When Milton Keys was a student in the 1990s and early 2000s, his parents relentlessly fought for the special education services he needed. “Teachers would try to take short cuts, or mistreat me, or make us feel bad for asking for the services we need,” said Keys, who has cerebral palsy. But his parents, “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office racked up more than $500,000 in legal bills for its successful court fight against an attempt by state legislators to give themselves more power to intervene during public health emergencies. The state has paid almost $520,000 to the Indianapolis law firm...
In the event of an abortion ban in Indiana, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant said she cannot legally or ethically commit to not prosecuting those who seek an abortion, according to a June 28 statement given to Indiana Public Media. Oliphant said in the article she is pro-choice and was...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 15 categories that prohibit someone from carrying a gun in Indiana. Those include a felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge from the military. Some of the information is readily available to the police, while other data about people is not. Without a state licensure...
Indianapolis-based law firm Katz Korin Cunningham has merged with Louisville-based Stoll Keenon Ogden PLC. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the firm, which will operate under the SKO name, says the deal takes effect immediately. Katz Korin Cunningham has operated in Indianapolis since 1994. Prior to the merger, SKO had...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners gave Jehovah’s Witnesses permission to set up an information stand outside of the Lawrence County Courthouse on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on a temporary basis. Steve Steuer, who represented the Jehovah’s Witnesses said they are deeply concerned about the...
BLOOMINGTON – On Tuesday, July 5, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main at the intersection of S Sare Rd & S Mill Stone. Water service was shut off for 38 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are letting their voices be heard over the Supreme Court's decision. Some are celebrating, but many others are outraged. In Vigo County, "We will not go quietly back to the 1950s" was the setting for an abortion-rights rally Saturday. At the Vigo County courthouse,...
The Monroe County History Center is composed of one visually demanding exhibit after another. From a stuffed bear named Monroe to vehicles documenting the local history of transportation, it’s easy to be swept up in the spectacle. But in the smaller Hill Gallery, which has historically exhibited artworks, museum...
Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
The Indianapolis Airport Authority’s board has approved plans to acquire about 58 undeveloped acres northeast of its regional airfield in Hancock County, with plans to eventually incorporate the land into the facility’s master plan. The purchase, first reported by the Greenfield Reporter, comprises two parcels totaling 57.6 acres...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday night things were a bit strange in the 12 Points Neighborhood. It’s because a local spice store took a trip to the upside down. Sons’ Spice Company hosted a “Stranger Things” theme night. It was held in celebration of the release of “Stranger Things” season 4 part 2. Those […]
MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
