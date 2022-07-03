ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minidoka County, ID

Minidoka County 4-H’ers place third at National LifeSmarts Championships

By John O'Connell University of Idaho
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Bywater admits she thought the 4-H students on her trivia team were being idealistic when all five of them packed dress clothes for their trip to the 2022 National LifeSmarts Championships, hosted April 21-24 in Washington, D.C. They were major underdogs — mostly freshmen from a state in...

