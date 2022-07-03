ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

City of Alliance Fourth of July closures

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Heritage Days schedule of events in Alliance

The Alliance Heritage Days theme is Roarin' Through 2022 and events will run from July 12 - July 17. Heritage Days carnival tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, July 5. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office during business hours. Tickets can be purchased at Grocery Kart from noon to 5 pm through Monday, July 11. On Tuesday, July 12 tickets will be on sale from noon to 8 pm at Grocery Kart.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance residents to receive landfill coupons

Alliance – City of Alliance residential utility customers will receive two (2) landfill passes in the mail for use at the Alliance Municipal Landfill. The coupons were mailed on June 29th. Most household items are accepted, with the exception of tires, appliances, construction materials and demolition debris. Please present the coupon to the landfill attendant at the time of use. The coupons are not transferrable and will expire June 30th, 2023. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Transmission provider issues affecting Wheat Belt Public Power District customers

LODGEPOLE - Wheat Belt Public Power District customers in Cheyenne and Deuel Counties were without power Tuesday evening. The power utility announced their transmission provider was having issues which lead power outages from Lodgepole to Big Springs, north to the North Platte River. No information was given on what the issues were, however, the area dealt with gusty winds and hail during severe storms Tuesday afternoon.
LODGEPOLE, NE
Panhandle Post

Softball size hail reported in Sioux County

Check out this 4.25"+ sized hail stone that was reported on a severe warned supercell thunderstorm 10 miles Southwest of Agate, Nebraska (Sioux County) around 6pm MDT this evening. The supercell has been ongoing for approximately 4 hours! It started near Douglas, Wyoming at around 2pm MDT! Its tallest radar...
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Panhandle Post

Avenue of Flags will be displayed in Hemingford July 4

The Village of Hemingford will continue their annual tradition and display the Avenue of Flags on Independence Day, July 4. The Flags will be displayed on Box Butte Ave. running North/South and along Highway 2, East/West. The flags will be put up starting around 7 am Monday. Anyone wishing to help should meet at the Hemingford American Legion between 6:30 and 7 am..weather permitting. Help is also needed to take down the flags around 4 pm.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

UPDATE: Alliance landfill temporarily closed

Alliance – The Construction and Demo area and the Loose Fill area (top of the hill) of the Alliance Landfill is temporarily closed today due to muddy conditions. Staff will reevaluate conditions and reopen at 12:00 p.m. The Loose Fill area will remain closed for the remainder of the...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department respond to multiple fires

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department have responded to eight fires in the past six days. "It’s been a very busy past six days for our crews," Chadron Volunteer Fire Department said. "We have responded to eight fires, not including EMS calls in between. Six out of the eight fire calls were firework related."
CHADRON, NE
panhandlepost.com

Michael G. Cox (1952 - 2022)

Michael G. Cox, 69, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Alliance. He was born September 14, 1952 in Alliance to William and Murna (Judevine) Cox. During his childhood he found he had a love for the outdoors, with special interest in hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends.
ALLIANCE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#Senior Center#Municipal Building#The Utility Office
Panhandle Post

Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band to perform

The Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band will open their 2022 Annual Training Concert Tour with stops in Western Nebraska and Southwest South Dakota through the Independence Day weekend and the following week. The tour will begin on Friday July 1 in Hay Springs, with a concert in Sunset Park...
ALLIANCE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Panhandle Post

Alliance Senior Center to host 'movie day'

Alliance – The Alliance Senior Center will be showing a movie and providing free popcorn on Friday, July 1. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. You can bring your favorite lawn chair or seating will be provided. For more information, call Angie at the Senior Center at (308) 762-1293. Located...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Thread Painting' exhibit in Alliance

Quilters and fiber artists will love this show! Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Thread Painting,” on display until August 6th in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Milla Malchow from Pine Bluffs, WY. Her works include grey scale portraits, animals, children, and folk narratives. Milla’s works are created like a painting, but instead of different paint colors, she uses different colors of thread. The results are photolike, and until you see it in person, you wouldn’t be able to tell that each piece is composed over hundreds of thousands of individual stitches. It's incredible to believe that Milla began quilting only seven years ago.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind community about U-turn ordinance

The Chadron Police Department has received several complaints about drivers completing U-turns in the middle of city blocks within Chadron. "Most of the complaints are for violations in the downtown area," Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said. "As such, we want everyone in the city to know what the city ordinance allows and does not allow."
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department called to car fire

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at approximately 10 a.m. today near 4th and Maple Street. "Upon arrival we noticed the car was fully involved in the engine compartment," Chadron Assistant Fire Chief Pat O'brien said. "The owner said she had just got home a minute or so before and didn't notice anything unusual. We responded with two engines. And one applied some water to cool it off and the other applied foam to put it out. We were on scene only about a half-hour, which was pretty good."
CHADRON, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arthur, Blaine, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cherry, Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arthur; Blaine; Box Butte; Buffalo; Cherry; Cheyenne; Custer; Dawes; Dawson; Deuel; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Garden; Gosper; Grant; Hall; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Phelps; Red Willow; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Valley; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 427 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARTHUR BLAINE BOX BUTTE BUFFALO CHERRY CHEYENNE CUSTER DAWES DAWSON DEUEL FRANKLIN FRONTIER FURNAS GARDEN GOSPER GRANT HALL HARLAN HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEARNEY KEITH LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PHELPS RED WILLOW SHERIDAN SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY WEBSTER
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

APD partners with Trusted Driver to reward good drivers

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Police Department is teaming up with Trusted Driver to deliver rewards and positive feedback to good drivers via Trusted Driver’s innovative web-based platform. The program is free for drivers living in the 69301 zip code and kicks off during Heritage Days in July. “Our...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy