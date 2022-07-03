ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell says he played end of 2021 season 'without an ACL'

By Daniel Valente
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdell Beckham revealed on Saturday that he played the latter part of the 2021 campaign "without an ACL." Beckham suffered a torn ACL during the 2020 campaign with the Cleveland Browns...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

