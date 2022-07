Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man who robbed a Redondo Beach business with an assault rifle. Officers were called just after 12:50 p.m. Sunday to the area of 2300 Artesia Blvd., near Perry Park, on reports of the robbery. They learned from a victim at the scene that the suspect entered the business “carrying an assault rifle-type firearm” and demanded money, according to Sgt. Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO