Public Safety

Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say several people have been...

www.wcn247.com

The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
BBC

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark's biggest shopping malls, police say. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field's mall in south Copenhagen. Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after mass shooting at nearby shopping mall

A Harry Styles concert in Copenhagen has been cancelled following after several people were shot dead at nearby shopping centre.The former One Direction star, 28, had been due to performing at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly-anticipated Love On Tour shows.On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile away from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.Several people have been killed with others injured, police said, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Police Say Copenhagen Mall Shooting Suspect Had Mental Health History

Danish police said Monday the suspect in a weekend shooting at a Copenhagen mall that left three dead, including two teenagers, was known to mental health services. "Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told a press conference.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims

Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.  , I'm the mother of two teenagers," Sophie Andersen, mayor of Copenhagen said during an address which was followed by a moment of silence.
PUBLIC SAFETY

