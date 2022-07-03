Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton Locally Dense Fog Occurring Wednesday Morning Areas of fog continue to develop this morning. Visibility may be reduced to less than 2 miles at times, and some locations may see visibility fall to less than one half mile. Travelers should be aware of quickly changing conditions through 9 AM across southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa, southeastern and south central South Dakota, and far northeastern Nebraska. Reduce distractions, slow down, and increase following distance.

