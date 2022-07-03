ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia, police said. Officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond...

NBC12

7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend meant for celebrations turned violent from Jackson Ward to The Fan. Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one and injured several people during the 4th of July weekend. The first shooting happened on West Main Street at City Dogs on Sunday...
Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend filled with gun violence in Richmond left a 36-year-old dead in the Fan. Kyle Stoner was gunned down while out on the patio of City Dogs on Sunday night. People have been laying flowers and other mementos in front of City Dogs, where Kyle...
9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
19-year-old shot, killed outside Petersburg apartment. Now, her mother wants justice

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A local mother is seeking justice after her 19-year-old daughter was gunned down and killed outside of her apartment building on Saturday, July 2. Toni Knight was walking inside the Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but survived.
