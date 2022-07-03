ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio police fire 90 shots, kill man during chase

WRAL
 2 days ago

www.wral.com

Jerome Holt
2d ago

I agree he ran for a reason a gun was found in the car. The officers had every right to fear for thier lives but 90 shots with 60 hits is a little excessive ammunition isn't cheap

Carol Householder
2d ago

Didn't know this young man, but I would say he was up to No good wearing a ski mask and running from the cops. The tables could have turn in a minute and a police officers could have been killed, That why I say obey the Law and stop when you are told too.

Gayle L Boyce
2d ago

The video clearly shows the police had a right to fear for their lives & the lives of others. Had he took a hostage or killed someone then what? It's terribly sad.

