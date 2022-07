The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on projects underway for highways in the region this week — and advises motorists to be aware of closings and delays. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Gallatin, Owen and Pendleton Counties. Various routes are scheduled for re-striping. They will move to other counties as work progresses. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO