Gov. Kristi Noem says she would be 'shocked' if Trump asked her to be his 2024 running mate: 'If he runs, I will support him'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she will back Trump if he runs for office again.

Noem also told CNN that she would be shocked if he asked her to be his running mate.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that she would back former President Trump if he ran for office again.

"If he runs, I will support him. I have said that many times. I think his policies were good for our country," Noem said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Trump has been reportedly eager to announce his 2024 presidential run, per close sources, and may announce his efforts to do so this month. During the interview, host Dana Bash asked Noem if she would "like to be his running mate."

"I don't operate in that hypothetical either," she responded. "I would be shocked if he asked. I'm just so focused on South Dakota. We're doing great things. And we have got a lot more to do the next four years."

On "State of the Union," Noem wouldn't openly say if Trump "bears any responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"I think we all need to examine this country and where we're going," Noem said, dodging Bash's question.

The Republican governor previously criticized former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for pointing the finger at Trump following the Capitol attack, saying, "I don't think that's very wise."

