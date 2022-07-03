ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would be 'shocked' if Trump asked her to be his 2024 running mate: 'If he runs, I will support him'

By Taylor Ardrey
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VES0_0gToGrPZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adC8o_0gToGrPZ00
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she will back Trump if he runs for office again.
  • Noem also told CNN that she would be shocked if he asked her to be his running mate.
  • "I don't operate in that hypothetical either," she said. "I would be shocked if he asked.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that she would back former President Trump if he ran for office again.

"If he runs, I will support him. I have said that many times. I think his policies were good for our country," Noem said during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Trump has been reportedly eager to announce his 2024 presidential run, per close sources, and may announce his efforts to do so this month. During the interview, host Dana Bash asked Noem if she would "like to be his running mate."

"I don't operate in that hypothetical either," she responded. "I would be shocked if he asked. I'm just so focused on South Dakota. We're doing great things. And we have got a lot more to do the next four years."

On "State of the Union," Noem wouldn't openly say if Trump "bears any responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"I think we all need to examine this country and where we're going," Noem said, dodging Bash's question.

The Republican governor previously criticized former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for pointing the finger at Trump following the Capitol attack, saying, "I don't think that's very wise."

Read the original article on
Comments / 1673

Jim Williams
2d ago

ok I see all these comments about personal opinions about why trump should not run. everyone is entitled to their own opinions. opinions are not facts. they are your versions of facts, I have not seen anything from anyone to make me change my mind. why are you trying to convince me to not vote Donald Trump into the white house again.

Reply(355)
319
The Cynic
2d ago

I liked Trump as president and not just because I'm a Republican. His polices were moving us forward. However, I hope he doesn't run again for a couple of reasons, the main one being his age. The other reason is that were he to run and win, the democrats would just spend 4 years giving him more grief than before. Nothing good would come from their side of the aisle. If Trump does run and win the Republican nomination, I would vote for him. On his worst day, he's better than any democrat's best day.

Reply(193)
201
snafu u2
2d ago

Great running mate - WAKE UP AMERICANS AND SAVE OUR COUNTRY BEFORE IT'S TO LATE - VOTE ALL RED IN 2022 AND 2024 !!

Reply(165)
281
 

