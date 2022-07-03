ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin's reps deny allegations in domestic restraining order: 'Completely false and fabricated'

By Gabi Stevenson
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Ricky Martin attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

  • Ricky Martin's representatives denied the claims made in a domestic abuse restraining order in a statement to Insider.
  • The order was filed in Puerto Rico under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.
  • On Saturday police told The Associated Press that they have been unable to locate Martin.

Representatives for Ricky Martin are denying allegations in a domestic abuse restraining order filed against the singer in a statement obtained by Insider and first reported by People .

In the statement, Martin's representatives said they believed he would be "vindicated" in the matter.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," the statement read. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

On Saturday police spokesperson Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that a judge issued a restraining order in Puerto Rico against Martin. After the order was signed on Friday, police went to Martin's residence in a high-end neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado, to serve the document. Authorities have been unable to locate the star as of Saturday, Valencia told the outlet.

Representatives for the Puerto Rico Police Bureau did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Clint Spalding/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

People reported that the complaint was made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Valencia told the AP that the person who filed the order will remain unnamed due to the law. He also told the outlet the order prohibits Martin from contacting the petitioner and that a judge would later decide if the order should remain in place at a later hearing.

The spokesperson also told AP that the petitioner didn't contact authorities and instead went straight to court. If the individual contacted police, prosecutors would determine if there was enough evidence to file charges, Valencia said.

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press authorities were unable to locate Martin.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

According to the AP, Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported the order states Martin and the petitioner dated for seven months before separating two months ago. The El Vocero report, quoting the order, says Martin calls the petitioner frequently and has been seen near the petitioner's property on at least three occasions.

A translated version of the order in the El Vocero report says that "the petitioner fears for his safety."

Martin also ran into legal trouble earlier this week. On Wednesday, Insider's Ashley Collman reported that Martin's former talent manager Rebecca Drucker filed a lawsuit against the singer. Drucker claimed that she once saved him from a career-ending scandal and that the singer failed to pay her more than $3 million in commissions.

"For years, she protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions," the lawsuit read. "Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend."

Read the original article on Insider

