‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: A Lot Of New Information Will Be Revealed In Season 2

By Aramide Tinubu
 2 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will debut its second season on August 14. The ’90s set drama series showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis ). Once an innocent teen, Kanan has now found himself fully entangled in his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) drug business.

Kanan’s mother and uncles Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou’s (Malcolm Mays) built their business from the ground up, but it just may be the thing that divides them. A lot will be revealed in season 2.

Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 will be unexpected

At the end of the first season of Raising Kanan , we saw Raq take control of the drug trade in NYC. However, now that she’s a much bigger fish, she is going to need to look over her shoulder. Moreover, now that Kanan has returned home from Queens after shooting Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) he is bound to have a lot more questions.

Marvin and Lou Lou are also putting their focus on other things, which will undoubtedly enrage Raq. All in all, season 2 looks to be both explosive and unexpected.

“It is super unexpected,” Miller told Vanity Fair . “And I will mention Sascha Penn one more time because it doesn’t happen without him. His level of detail and how to structure scenes and really just all of these different things that happen with these characters and how seamless it is and how everything has a reason. Every character is special within this world. I mean, it is really great TV. And you’re not ready for this second season because that was just the beginning. We were getting to know these characters and now relationships have been broken. Can we go back from that? You know, family is family. Will they come back together? Will they not? And we grapple a lot with that in the second season. All of the actions had consequences. Do you go back and what do you do? Will Raq stay on the throne or will she not stay on the throne? So, it’s pretty interesting. I’m excited for people to see.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

A lot of new information will be revealed in season 2

When it comes to the second season of Raising Kanan , a lot of new things will be revealed, and Kanan will finally have to take his blinders off when it comes to who his mother really is. “Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar . “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

Jukebox could be hiding some major family secrets in ‘Raising Kanan’

One of the main reasons that new information will be unveiled in season 2 may have a lot to do with Jukebox. We think she knows a lot more about the family secrets than she may let on.

Jukebox has had to grow up a lot faster than Kanan. She lived with Kanan and Raquel after her mother left and Marvin was sent to prison. As a result, Jukebox and Raquel have always been exceptionally close. In Raising Kanan Season 1, Jukebox told Kanan that she knew some secrets about their family that would shatter him.

We think Jukebox knows that Detective Howard (Omar Epps) is his real father, not Def-Con. Jukebox might also know that Raquel had Marvin set up and sent to prison so that she could take over the family’s drug business.

Now that Jukebox’s mother Kenya (LeToya Luckett) is also expected to return, we think a lot of things will be revealed.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: These Hip-Hop Artists Are Making Music for the Show’s Soundtrack

