Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh traded to Nashville for cap relief

Ryan McDonagh had been with the Lightning since February 2018, coming to Tampa Bay in a trade with the Rangers. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning found some added cap relief Sunday afternoon with the trade of Ryan McDonagh.

Tampa Bay traded the cornerstone defenseman to Nashville in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.

McDonagh, 33, played an integral role in the Lightning’s three straight runs to the Stanley Cup final. A veteran player, McDonagh wore an “A” on his sweater as an alternate captain for most of his tenure with Tampa Bay after getting traded in late February 2018 from the Rangers, where he was their captain. In McDonagh’s 12-year career, he has never missed the postseason.

The blue liner carried a salary cap hit of $6.75 million with four years left on his deal in Tampa Bay. On Thursday, Canada Sportsnet TV network reported the team was exploring a trade fit for him.

This story will be updated after GM Julien BriseBois’ 2 p.m. call with media.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Faceboo