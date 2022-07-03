ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Norrie Reaches Wimbledon Quarters To Keep Alive British Hopes

By Sudipto Ganguly
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinth seed Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Wimbledon on Sunday by progressing to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a commanding 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul. Left-hander Norrie is the only local hope surviving at the grasscourt major and for a place in...

