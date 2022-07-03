ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians place LHP Gose on IL, activate RHP Karinchak

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEaoQ_0gToFlOe00
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Anthony Gose waits for New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter to run the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever James Karinchak is back with Cleveland after being sidelined all season with a shoulder strain suffered during spring training.

Karinchak was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday when the Guardians placed left-hander Anthony Gose on the 15-day injured list with a triceps strain he apparently sustained a day earlier.

The hard-throwing Gose gave up four runs and two hits in Cleveland’s 13-4 loss in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday against the New York Yankees.

“It’s not serious,” pitching coach Carl Willis said before the Guardians tried to avoid being swept. “Now these are things that sometimes take a few days to really show what they really are. The hope is it’s two to three days and he’ll be feeling better, we can start a program for him to get him back soon.”

The Guardians will play their third doubleheader in six days on Monday in Detroit and could be short in the bullpen, so they brought up Karinchak, who was activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Columbus on Friday.

The 26-year-old Karinchak, who has been used to setup and close, never expected his injury to turn into something long term.

“We had a couple of unfortunate things, but I’m healthy now and that’s a blessing and all the trainers and everybody that got me here,” he said. “I’m very thankful.”

The Guardians have been encouraged by recent performances by Karinchak, who went 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA and 11 saves last season.

“His last three outings have been really, really good,” Willis said. “He has continued to improve and kind of started to show signs of being his old self. I don’t know that he would have necessarily been recalled today if not for the schedule situation and the Gose situation.

“He was getting extremely close. But we just wanted to see him maybe get a little more consistent. But he’s certainly trending in a very positive direction.”

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs: Suzuki Returning to Chicago, Smyly to Start in South Bend

Photos: Quinn Harris-USA Today Sports, via Reuters/Dustin Bradford-Getty Images. The Chicago Cubs received encouraging news on the injury front Sunday morning. Despite Alec Mills heading to the IL , a pair of notable names look close to returning for the Cubs. According to Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor, Seiya Suzuki is returning to Chicago and Drew Smyly will start in South Bend on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox reinstate RHP Liam Hendriks, OF Adam Engel from IL

The Chicago White Sox reinstated closer Liam Hendriks from the 15-day injured list and outfielder Adam Engel from the 10-day IL on Monday prior to their series opener against the visiting Minnesota Twins. Hendriks, a right-hander, has not played since June 10 due to a right forearm strain; he was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Marte is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Marte for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

John Brebbia opens Sunday's game with one scoreless inning

John Brebbia did not factor into the decision after allowing one hit and striking out one in the first inning of Sunday's 13-4 loss to the White Sox. Brebbia was solid as the opener for San Francisco on Sunday. The right-hander has largely been used in bullpen games for the Giants all season, boasting a 2.62 ERA and a WHIP of 1.19 in 34 1/3 innings this season. He should not be rostered in fantasy with his current role on the team.
MLB
Inside The Mariners

Status Report: Mariners RHP Paul Sewald

After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox to activate Eloy Jimenez this week

The White Sox have been without Eloy Jiménez for two-and-a-half months, as the slugging outfielder tore a tendon in his right hamstring on April 23. He’ll soon return to the lineup, however, as various reporters noted that he’s reported to the major league team after wrapping up a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Jiménez won’t be active for Tuesday night’s game against the Twins, but manager Tony La Russa said he’ll be reinstated within the next few days — perhaps as soon as Wednesday, via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Willis
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Anthony Gose
The Associated Press

Baseball union promotes Meyer to deputy executive director

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Meyer was promoted to deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association on Wednesday after leading the union’s negotiations during a 99-day lockout that ended in March. Meyer, 61, a longtime sports law attorney and litigator, was hired in August 2018...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy