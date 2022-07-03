ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Chalk Talk

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house on Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Charles S. Dean Sr. Educational Center at the CF Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. Future students are encouraged to tour the...



Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, July 5

(Re Monday, July 4’s front-page story, “Fighting crime in Inverness costlier,” “Sheriff’s contract with city calls for 18% increase”): I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to Prendergast wants an 18% increase for Inverness. I say no, no, no. Let him show his budget from last year of how much money was confiscated from the drug busts and the vehicles that was confiscated and sold. Where’s all that money went? He refuses to show it. Why? I’d like to see that first before we, the taxpayers, give him any more money because, sure as heck, you can’t drive on the roadways because there’s too many speeders. Nothing’s being done about those. He’s all about fighting crime? I don’t think so. Let’s see everything in black and white, but he won’t do it. My question is, why won’t he show everyone the budget?
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks for helping ‘Keep Our Promise’

On behalf of our entire Take Stock in Children family, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our community partners and donors who helped our program and our students “Keep Our Promise” during the past school year. Many thanks to the many individuals, businesses and organizations...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Pursuit of grants for airport wise choice

Chamber lobbies for new airport grants. Right Rudder Aviation has the Inverness Airport on the right path. Since taking over as the fixed-base operator of the facility, it has watched its employee base grow from one single employee to 30 over the past few years. That isn’t lost on the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chaos will ensue when school starts

I just read in the paper Friday, July 1, about the elimination of school crossing guards at some schools, with Forest Ridge Elementary being one of them. I find this extremely dangerous to all the kids and parents as some people don’t even slow down to 20 mph when school is in session and others seem to use this road as a highway and fly by. It is a very “difficult intersection” and I’m in disbelief that the school board would allow this.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l TOO FAR deserves kudos for pushing issue

Lake Henderson benefits from state grant. Great start to rejuvenate lake systems. For years, a study about how to improve water quality on Lake Henderson, spearheaded by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, was sitting on an office shelf, collecting dust. That was until TOO FAR Water & Natural...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus County food giveaway July dates

Mark your calendar for the two scheduled Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway events in July: Wednesday, July 13 and July 27. Beginning at 9 a.m. on each of those days, the public can receive food at the Crystal River Mall parking lot — drive-thru only. The mall is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around the Community: Let's be joyful

Famed poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882) wrote of “joy,” our positive word for this week: “Into our lives in many simple, familiar homely ways, God infuses the element of joy from the surprises of life which unrepentantly brighten our days and fill our eyes with light.”. Many...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
#Volunteers#Human Resources#Cf Citrus Campus#Take Stock In Children
Citrus County Chronicle

Kusnierz named first team all-state

The Florida Athletic Coaches Association released its all-state flag football teams this week and five Citrus County athletes were named to the Class 1A squad. 2022 Chronicle Flag Football Player of the Year Mackenzie Kusnierz of Lecanto was named to the first team defense for her outstanding play during her senior season. Kusnierz had a team-high 120 flag pulls and also nabbed eight interceptions and had 11 passes defended for a defense that pitched 12 shutouts on the season.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Coping with Dementia: Citrus libraries provide dementia support

Last month, Eric Head, who manages our Citrus County Libraries, was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Libraries Association. This is a distinction that I believe Mr. Head and his team richly deserved, based solely on what they have provided for our estimated 13,000 families living with dementia.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala man airlifted for treatment after thrown overboard from boat in King's Bay

An Ocala man was airlifted for treatment after he was thrown overboard on Independence Day from a boat in King’s Bay, Crystal River. According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) boating incident report obtained Tuesday, July 5, a 27 foot, 6 inch Caymas boat and its five occupants struck a large wake from another vessel at around 5:02 p.m. Monday near Pete’s Pier Marina.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

On the Campaign Trail

Campaign Trail is a listing of political events for the 2022 election season. Send information, including campaign fundraisers by Thursdays weekly, to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 12; Stacey Worthington, Republican candidate for County Commission District 2; and, Winn Webb, Republican candidate for County...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall to close Aug. 30

The Crystal River Mall will close Aug. 30. What happens after that is unknown. City Manager Ken Frink said the mall has been in decline for years so any kind of rejuvenation would be welcome. “If they move forward with redevelopment, it will be a fantastic opportunity for Crystal River,”...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local youth to participate in international motocross event July 16

Citrus County youth Trip Carr, 14, recently got invited to represent Team USA at the MX Master Kids Championship, an international motocross tournament held in Verdun, France. The event, which spans from July 16 to 17, will feature teams from a variety of different countries and races of all age ranges.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man arrested for stealing fuel, golf carts, SRO's gear from school complex

A Lecanto man was jailed under accusations he stole from the Lecanto school complex, taking fuel, two golf carts and a school resource officer’s tactical gear and firearm. It’s alleged 32-year-old Nicholas Bruce Kaufman is responsible for three separate incidents reported at the Roger Weaver Lecanto Educational Complex since the school year ended, according to the sheriff’s office and Kaufman’s arrest affidavits.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report: July 5, 2022

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Tuesday, July 5, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Criminal mischief, 5:01 a.m. July 1, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Hernando;. Vehicle burglary, 11:52 a.m. July 1, off of Carl G Rose Highway, Hernando;. Theft, 2:47 p.m. July 1,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fireworks ignites Inverness house fire; home ruled a total loss

Independence Day fireworks ignited a blaze that destroyed an Inverness-area home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 9:11 p.m. Monday, July 4, to an address off of South Buckley Point, where arriving firefighters found a double-wide mobile home 50 percent engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Tuesday.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two juveniles arrested, handful of car burglary cases solved

MORRISTON — A rash of car burglaries and hijackings that have occurred since the end of June have put a number of residents in the Morriston area on guard. But following the latest one to occur, at least two people suspected of playing a role in the crimes are behind bars.
MORRISTON, FL

