Chalk Talk

(Re Monday, July 4’s front-page story, “Fighting crime in Inverness costlier,” “Sheriff’s contract with city calls for 18% increase”): I’m responding to Sound Off in reference to Prendergast wants an 18% increase for Inverness. I say no, no, no. Let him show his budget from last year of how much money was confiscated from the drug busts and the vehicles that was confiscated and sold. Where’s all that money went? He refuses to show it. Why? I’d like to see that first before we, the taxpayers, give him any more money because, sure as heck, you can’t drive on the roadways because there’s too many speeders. Nothing’s being done about those. He’s all about fighting crime? I don’t think so. Let’s see everything in black and white, but he won’t do it. My question is, why won’t he show everyone the budget?

INVERNESS, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO