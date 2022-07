With the NHL offseason in full swing, it’s time to examine what each squad will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at the St. Louis Blues. It was a decent season for St. Louis. While they finished in third in a tight Central Division, they got past Minnesota in the first round and then took the eventual Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche to six games. General manager Doug Armstrong can afford to keep most of the core together, but there will still be a lot of work to do over the coming weeks.

