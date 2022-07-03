2 people, including 12-year-old boy, drown in waters off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

Police responded to a call for a missing 12-year-old boy in the 2800 block of Shore Dr in Virginia Beach, Virginia on July 3, 2022. The boy was moved to an ambulance where he was pronounced dead. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Two people drowned Sunday off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

The first reported drowning was a 12-year-old boy last seen swimming Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach police say Zamari Wilson was visiting with his family for the holiday weekend.

Zamari was swimming around 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Delta Marriott at 2800 Shore Drive. He was last seen by his family about 20-30 yards offshore.

When he was reported missing, police began a search of the land and water with help from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services and the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard launched two 29-foot response boats and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist, according to Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves with U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.

Virginia Beach police said Zamari was found in the water shortly before 1:30 p.m. He was transported in an ambulance and pronounced dead.

Police said he didn’t have any known medical conditions, but couldn’t swim very well.

A few hours after Zamari’s body was found, Virginia Beach dispatchers received two calls about a male struggling in the water in the 3400 block of Shore Drive, according to a news release. Police did not say whether the individual was an adult.

Police say the male was found dead in the water around 5 p.m. — less than an hour after dispatch was called. The person’s identity will not be released until police have notified the next of kin.

