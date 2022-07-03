2 people, including 12-year-old boy, drown in waters off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach
Two people drowned Sunday off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.
The first reported drowning was a 12-year-old boy last seen swimming Sunday morning.
Virginia Beach police say Zamari Wilson was visiting with his family for the holiday weekend.
Zamari was swimming around 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Delta Marriott at 2800 Shore Drive. He was last seen by his family about 20-30 yards offshore.
When he was reported missing, police began a search of the land and water with help from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services and the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard launched two 29-foot response boats and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist, according to Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves with U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.
Virginia Beach police said Zamari was found in the water shortly before 1:30 p.m. He was transported in an ambulance and pronounced dead.
Police said he didn’t have any known medical conditions, but couldn’t swim very well.
A few hours after Zamari’s body was found, Virginia Beach dispatchers received two calls about a male struggling in the water in the 3400 block of Shore Drive, according to a news release. Police did not say whether the individual was an adult.
Police say the male was found dead in the water around 5 p.m. — less than an hour after dispatch was called. The person’s identity will not be released until police have notified the next of kin.
Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com
