The upcoming Independence Day celebrations will cause some traffic delays for the surrounding areas in Bakersfield.

As the beloved Fourth of July fireworks show returns to the Park at Riverwalk on Monday, some roads near the park will be closed to accommodate the show.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, the westbound lanes of Stockdale Highway will be closed at Calloway Drive and Old River Road.

At the same time, the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Jewetta Avenue will also be closed.

Some areas of Buena Vista Road and River Run Boulevard will also be closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible or to plan for at least 30 minutes of traffic delays.