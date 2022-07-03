ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, Stills & Nash Back On Spotify, Ending Joe Rogan-Fueled Boycott

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Crosby , Stills and Nash apparently aren’t giving us just a song before they go. That’s because they’ve decided to return to Spotify , ending a boycott of the streamer that began in February in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan ’s content.

Billboard reported .the return of the group’s music as of Saturday. David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash originally announced they were leaving the streaming service, joining ex-bandmate Neil Young and others. The boycotts concerned Rogan’s podcast guests, some of whom promoted theories on the pandemic that were counter to the official narrative.

A joint statement issued by the group at the time said they agreed with Young’s concerns of Rogan spreading “dangerous disinformation” about the COVID-19 pandemic through his podcast.

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the band wrote. “Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

To soften the return’s impact, the 50-year-old CSN said it would donate streaming proceeds to “COVID-19 charities for at least a month,” the magazine said. Crosby, Stills & Nash formed in 1968, with Young joining a year later.

The group has not been active since 2015.

