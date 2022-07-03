Two Sacramento volunteer clean-ups will occur Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Tuesday there will be two volunteer clean-ups created by the “Earth Day Every Day” community group, that will be removing trash and debris from the Folsom Lake Rec Area/Lake Natoma and Sutter’s Landing in Sacramento.

At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday the Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma will be hosting a clean-up of the beach, picnic area, and trails around Nimbus Flat and Lake Natoma. The event will last for around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Since this is a small clean-up, only 10 volunteers can RSVP to this event. The host is asking all volunteers to wear appropriate clothing and bring their own water and sunscreen. FOLFAN will provide snacks for volunteers. For more information on this event, visit the FOLFAN Facebook page.

Also on Tuesday, there will be another clean-up at Sutter’s Landing Park river access in Sacramento. Trash Splash Tuesday will start at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on a beach upstream by the railroad tracks.

Volunteers will be unloading their boats in the free parking lot and carrying them down to the beach. People without bosts are welcome to walk the beach and trails, picking up trash.

There will be a table with refreshments near the main beach, however, they are asking those interested in joining to bring their own water and trash pickers.