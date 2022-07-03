Phoenixville Art Magazine gives a voice to local artists
By Morgan Dougherty
PXV Art Mag is a Phoenixville based art magazine designed to not only spotlight local artists, but also help them connect with other artists and opportunities in the area. Founder, Emily Mullet started the magazine as a way...
The movie monster that put Phoenixville’s Colonial Theatre on the map will be celebrated once again at the return of Blobfest. The signature annual festival returns to the historic venue from Friday, July 8, to Sunday, July 10. It commemorates all things retro sci-fi/horror, as well as the Colonial Theatre’s place in cinema history.
Summer is in full swing in Bucks County! Head to Peddler’s Village for their annual Bluegrass and Blueberries festival, enjoy a live comedy show at Parx Casino or peruse the various outdoor farmers markets!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County....
Niamma Mayo always wanted to bring a bit of sparkle into everyone’s lives, and now she shares her creativity and caring spirit through Sophisticated Bling Studio in Kennett Square, writes Tara Smith for the Daily Local News. Mayo started “blinging” items — everything from wine glasses to hairbrushes —...
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
Country Butcher, a fine foods market in Kennett Square, attracts customers with its delicious coffee and artisan food, but it is the women who work there who are the true difference-makers, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. Each day, Angelica Ortiz and Cristina Guerrero greet customers with a...
Helena Badiali, a student at Central Bucks High School West in Doylestown, won the High School Division of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center’s International Youth Solo Contest for 2022, writes Chloe Rabinowitz for the Broadway World. She performed the song “The Sound of Music” from its...
UPPER SALFORD PA – For more than three decades, the Independence Day excitement in Upper Salford Township has not been in its skies, but on its streets. It remains true today (Monday, July 4, 2022) at 10 a.m., as its 34th annual Red, White and Blue Parade steps off from the corner of Old Skippack Pike and Potato Road, and continues east down Old Skippack pike to the township firehouse.
To celebrate our freedom from British colonial rule, ArtsQuest hosted an afternoon and evening of free music at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. The free Independence Day festivities included concerts by Kendal Conrad, Band of Brothers and Big Bone Daddy at the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage and the Allentown Band at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks.
The first-ever music scholarship created in honor of the iconic and incomparable Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was awarded to Sierra Guilmartin, a recent graduate at Philadelphia High School for Girls. Guilmartin (’22) plans to pursue music at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia in the Fall.
Downey Hoster of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 400 Walmere Way in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. First time offered in 21 years! Come home to your breathtaking Blue Bell oasis with verdant grounds and impeccable gardens highlighted by a tranquil one-acre pond with a dock and fountain! The Barn at Walmere is a renovated stone Bank Barn with a contemporary flair. It was transformed in 1985 into a sophisticated residence with an exquisite landscape including, lush gardens, an arbor covered walking path, and a stable for those who dream of having their horse and equestrian needs at home. Located on a 5.89 acre estate, the barn, built in 1801, was enlarged in 1990 with the conversion of the original silo into four stories of additional living space with dramatic views of the natural woodlands. The sensitive restoration has preserved interior stone walls, the silo, and exposed wooden beams which all characterize the open-living concept of this unique home. The sunlit dining area overlooks the woods and leads to a contemporary and spotless kitchen which includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador double convection ovens, two sink locations, and spacious storage and counters. From the kitchen, enter the main level of the preserved silo through French doors to the Family Room to enjoy at your leisure with a spectacular view of the gardens. A spiral staircase within the silo will take you to an exercise room, a full bath, and a loft to complete the four unique floors. Return to the main floor of the home which boasts a welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace, and outdoor access to the deck where one can enjoy a panoramic view of the gardens and pond. Conveniently work from home in either the main floor office, or the upper den/ office area. The first floor Master Suite features two expansive walk in closets, a luxurious bath which includes dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and indoor and outdoor showers. The outdoor shower is located on a deck outside the Master bedroom and overlooks the privacy of woods. Continuing through the home, another circular staircase leads to the second level consisting of two bedrooms, a full bathroom and the upper den area overlooking the vaulted main level living space. A two zone geothermal HVAC system keeps the home at a consistently comfortable temperature year-round while lessening reliance on fossil fuels. This unique get-away paradise is waiting to be discovered and is ideally located in close proximity to center city Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 202. Access to private aviation at nearby Wings Field is a notable plus. Tasteful upgrades retain the character of the original barn and brings you the best of old and new. Modern amenities include high efficiency windows, brand new cedar shake roof , geothermal HVAC powered by well , public water and public sewer. This estate is perfectly suited for those who seek privacy, serenity, beauty, and entertaining.
Spread Bagelry, Shade Store and Buff City Soap are among several retailers that have signed new leases at the King of Prussia Town Center, pushing the 263,423-square-foot center up to 98.7% occupancy, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The center also saw two recent openings: Cork & Candles, where you can...
Crab cakes at Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake in Yardley come in a variety of styles but one thing is universal to all of them – there is no filler to detract from their delicious taste, writes Diana Cercone for the Bucks County Magazine. “We do not use...
Sweet and sensitive Chico has been patiently waiting for a home since winter. He’s a lazy potato who is looking for a cuddle buddy to feed him delicious snacks. He has a visual impairment but gets around just fine. He really just needs someone to help advocate for his space, as he has a hard time seeing body language and reading signals, which can make meeting new doggy friends a bit difficult but not impossible.
Integrate for Good seeks summer volunteers for projects like this: turning discarded grocery plastics into mats for the homeless to sleep on. With the July 4 holiday in the rear-view mirror, the rest of Summer 2022 can seem like somewhat of a bore. Out-of-class students feel it, but area retirees can catch the seasonal malaise as well. Fortunately, Integrate for Good — the Creamery, Pa., nonprofit that eases homelessness and inspires hope — has a worthy opportunity for all demographics: summer volunteers.
"A couple years ago, I realized New Castle County was in a pickle," said County Executive Matt Meyer Wednesday. "That is, just about all the requests we were hearing for our parks was to play something called pickleball." On July 6, 2022, Meyer and the New Castle County Parks and...
Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
Opening Night Dinner at Marc Vetri's Fiore Rosso located at 915 Lancaster Ave in Bryn Mawr. Fiore Rosso means "red flower" in Italian. Realtors Dana Friedman and Kevin Waddy treated me to a sumptuous dinner. Kevin is so much fun - I love how he makes me laugh plus he is so knowledgeable about food. The evening was filled with delicious food and even better company.
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display.
It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade.
“Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said.
The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation.
“I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said.
Although volunteer Sue just met...
The Salvation Army is out with finding from its new report on poverty in Philadelphia called the “State of Hope in Philadelphia Report”. Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Divisional Secretary of The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army shares information about the report with Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Among its finding: 360,000 Philadelphians are living in poverty and 5,700 Philadelphians are experiencing homelessness.
The gateway to Drexel Hill is underway as the decades-old Drexeline Shopping Center at 5100 State Road undergoes a $100 million redevelopment to become the Drexeline Town Center, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. MCB Real Estate of Baltimore and its partner, the Hampshire Cos. of Morristown, New Jersey,...
