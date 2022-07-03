Phoenixville Art Magazine gives a voice to local artists

Downey Hoster of Long and Foster added a new listing for sale at 400 Walmere Way in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. First time offered in 21 years! Come home to your breathtaking Blue Bell oasis with verdant grounds and impeccable gardens highlighted by a tranquil one-acre pond with a dock and fountain! The Barn at Walmere is a renovated stone Bank Barn with a contemporary flair. It was transformed in 1985 into a sophisticated residence with an exquisite landscape including, lush gardens, an arbor covered walking path, and a stable for those who dream of having their horse and equestrian needs at home. Located on a 5.89 acre estate, the barn, built in 1801, was enlarged in 1990 with the conversion of the original silo into four stories of additional living space with dramatic views of the natural woodlands. The sensitive restoration has preserved interior stone walls, the silo, and exposed wooden beams which all characterize the open-living concept of this unique home. The sunlit dining area overlooks the woods and leads to a contemporary and spotless kitchen which includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Thermador double convection ovens, two sink locations, and spacious storage and counters. From the kitchen, enter the main level of the preserved silo through French doors to the Family Room to enjoy at your leisure with a spectacular view of the gardens. A spiral staircase within the silo will take you to an exercise room, a full bath, and a loft to complete the four unique floors. Return to the main floor of the home which boasts a welcoming living room with wood burning fireplace, and outdoor access to the deck where one can enjoy a panoramic view of the gardens and pond. Conveniently work from home in either the main floor office, or the upper den/ office area. The first floor Master Suite features two expansive walk in closets, a luxurious bath which includes dual sinks, Jacuzzi tub and indoor and outdoor showers. The outdoor shower is located on a deck outside the Master bedroom and overlooks the privacy of woods. Continuing through the home, another circular staircase leads to the second level consisting of two bedrooms, a full bathroom and the upper den area overlooking the vaulted main level living space. A two zone geothermal HVAC system keeps the home at a consistently comfortable temperature year-round while lessening reliance on fossil fuels. This unique get-away paradise is waiting to be discovered and is ideally located in close proximity to center city Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 202. Access to private aviation at nearby Wings Field is a notable plus. Tasteful upgrades retain the character of the original barn and brings you the best of old and new. Modern amenities include high efficiency windows, brand new cedar shake roof , geothermal HVAC powered by well , public water and public sewer. This estate is perfectly suited for those who seek privacy, serenity, beauty, and entertaining.

BLUE BELL, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO