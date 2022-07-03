Driver ticketed after crash on I-57

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was ticketed with driving with a suspended license on Friday after his car crashed on Interstate 57.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Milepost 164. State Troopers said the car was driving northbound when it left the road and entered the center median. The driver overcorrected, subsequently left the road on the right side and overturned in a field.

The driver, 62-year-old Marius Jackson of Sturgis, Ky., and his eight-year-old passenger, also from Sturgis, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was subsequently discovered to have been driving with a suspended license and was ticketed for this violation.

