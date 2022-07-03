PXV Art Mag Extra – get to know the Artists of Phoenixville

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition is celebrating 50 years. Southampton Days has been a staple for generations of families.
“My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days, said.
Talk to any Southampton native, and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing.
“I’ve known nothing else but Southampton Days for the Fourth of July,” Roggio said.
Southampton Days, the community fair that began in 1972 in the lot behind the firehouse, has grown into a...
Comments / 0