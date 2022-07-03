Construction Renovations in Stevens Point, WI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking the public for help to identify the suspects in a recent theft. According to police, the suspects drove into the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of S. 3rd Ave. A female passenger got the attention of an older woman who was about to walk into the business. The suspect got out of the vehicle, approached the woman in the parking lot and put a necklace over her head. While doing this, the suspect was able to unclasp the victim’s necklace and steal it from her. The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove away.

