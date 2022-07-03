ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Construction Renovations in Stevens Point, WI

By northstarcleaningrestoration
wordpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe provide full-service construction renovations...

northstarrestoration.wordpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

W McMillan Ave to Close Monday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will be starting a ditching project on West McMillan Street from Lincoln Avenue extending west approximately 1200 ft. on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Marathon County Highway Department will be setting new concrete cross culverts in place on the west end...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Farmers market vouchers still available for needy

STEVENS POINT – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program has available one set of vouchers for eligible people to buy locally grown fresh produce – fruits, vegetables and herbs – at approved local farmers markets and road stands. The vouchers will be distributed by the Aging & Disability Resource Center on a first come, first serve basis.
STEVENS POINT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
Stevens Point, WI
Business
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Stevens Point, WI
Government
visitoshkosh.com

Experience the Waupaca Boatride in Oshkosh

One of the Largest Grass Volleyball Tournaments in the Country. The Waupaca Boatride/US Open Grass Volleyball Tournament is held on the second Saturday of July each year in Oshkosh and has become one of the largest grass volleyball tournaments in the country. The tournament, which features men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions, has grown into a 4-day volleyball event, with a juniors clinic and other adult and juniors tournaments on the days before and after the main tournament.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Wausau police looking for suspects in theft case

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking the public for help to identify the suspects in a recent theft. According to police, the suspects drove into the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of S. 3rd Ave. A female passenger got the attention of an older woman who was about to walk into the business. The suspect got out of the vehicle, approached the woman in the parking lot and put a necklace over her head. While doing this, the suspect was able to unclasp the victim’s necklace and steal it from her. The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove away.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
WSAW

New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Osso Buco is now open in Weston. The new restaurant is located on Schofield Avenue. Basil previously occupied the space. During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in March, owner and Chef Marco Higuera said the restaurant would offer fine dining. “I’m going to focus mostly on...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for a 41-year-old Stratford man arrested after two high-speed chases and a standoff. John Strasser is charged with arson, fleeing an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Officer attempted...
STRATFORD, WI
spmetrowire.com

Two injured in Dewey crash

The Dewey Fire Department is warning motorists against swerving to avoid striking an animal. EMTs and firefighters from DFD were called to County Hwy. Y shortly after 9 p.m. on July 2 after a caller reported a car versus tree collision on County Hwy. Y. A med-flight helicopter was summoned but soon canceled.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/2/22 Three Vehicle Accident In Winnebago County

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 21 and O’Reilly Road in Winnebago County involving two vehicles and a semi-truck Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after noon. An eastbound vehicle on State Highway 21 was stopping to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The driver of a semi trailing that vehicle went to get something in the cab of the truck and rear-ended the vehicle pushing it into the westbound lane where it was struck by another vehicle. The semi then hit both of those vehicles. Oshkosh Fire Department personnel took two people to local hospitals with minor injuries.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
WausauPilot

Several injured, one arrested in UTV crash

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Village of Fremont

VILLAGE OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Sheriff’s and Fremont Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that happened Saturday in the Village of Fremont. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Saturday, July 2 around 11:32 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tustin Road.
FREMONT, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Stratford’s Kraus has new crew chief

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced July 2 Charles Denike as the new chief for Stratford native Derek Kraus and the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Denike, who has two series wins on his resume, joins the team after serving for...
STRATFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy