Lucas County, OH

Local election boards ready for early voting, August primary

By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
 2 days ago

With early voting for Ohio’s Aug. 2 election set to begin Wednesday, local boards of elections want to raise awareness about the election itself and let voters know they are ready for the second time this year.

Following a voter-registration deadline Tuesday, early in-person voting for the state legislature primary opens Wednesday.

It will be the first time early voting will be held in the Lucas County Shared Services building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in Toledo.

Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary ballot will include candidates for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate, and the political parties’ state central committees. The legislative primaries were delayed by repeated Ohio Supreme Court rejections of new district maps. Their winners will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.

The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County noted that voter turnout was about 15 percent for the May primary, and said it is offering rides to the polls for both early voting and on Election Day.

In Wood County, early voting will be open at 1 Courthouse Square in Bowling Green starting Wednesday.

Julie Baumgardner, the Wood County elections board’s director, said her office is “ready to go” for early voting. Efforts to recruit poll workers, in who are in short supply in some areas, have gone well.

“Our poll workers, they come back, they’re very consistent,” she said. “They come back year after year.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has loosened restrictions on Ohio’s “Youth at the Booth” program by allowing incoming high-school seniors who are at least 17 years old to become poll workers for the primary. They can earn between $100 and $150 for their time, plus possible community-service time or extra school credit.

Ms. Baumgardner said Wood County poll workers’ reliability means there hasn’t been much need for high-school help there.

LaVera Scott, the Lucas County elections board’s director, said voter registration and poll-worker recruitment have moved along slowly, but the county has processed about 500 absentee-ballot applications.

Having an election midsummer complicates recruiting poll workers, she said.

“We know some of our normal poll workers that work may say they’re not available because this is a time they were normally scheduled to be gone,” Ms. Scott said. “Nobody really anticipated this election, so I understand. People have lives that they’ve created, so that is going to be a challenge, and we know that.”

The challenge also applies to the youngest poll workers, as they become harder to reach because school is out.

Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

