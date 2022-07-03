ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Blackhawks/IceHogs coach Jeremy Colliton lands in Abbotsford

By Scott Leber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Former Chicago Blackhawks and former Rockford IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton will be back on the bench next season in Abbotsford. He has been named the head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League.

Colliton is 37 years old. He spent four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks compiling a record of 87-92-26. He was fired early last season after the Blackhawks stumbled out of the gate with a record of 1-9-2.

Colliton was the head coach of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs during the 2017-18 season leading them to a spot in the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. He was the IceHogs’ head coach for 12 games in the 2018-19 season before being promoted to the Blackhawks’ head coaching job when the Blackhawks fired Joel Quenneville.

Colliton’s record with the IceHogs was (46-31-5-6)

