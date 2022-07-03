ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping centre, say police

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aheKW_0gToDbdo00
World News

Danish police have said that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping centre, which is close to the city’s airport.

Police tweeted that “several people have been hit,” but gave no other details.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CH7d_0gToDbdo00
A woman calls her family after being evacuated from the Fields shopping centre (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (AP)

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store”.

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned,” Copenhagen police tweeted.

“We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview.”

The mall is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields.

A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was scheduled to be held at 8pm (7pm UK time) at the nearby Royal Arena. It was unclear whether the concert would be held.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.

The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, the palace said in a statement. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Police#Shooting#Royal Palace#Violent Crime#Danish
The Independent

Boy, 11, and man, 40, found ‘stabbed’ at home are rushed to hospital

An 11-year-old boy and a 40 -year-old man have been found after a suspected stabbing at a home in Yorkshire. North Yorkshire Police say they attended a property in Church Row, Otley Road near a primary school following reports of a boy and a man “seriously injured with a bladed article” at 8.20am. The boy and the man have both been rushed to hospital where they are receiving treatment. The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours, the force added.The force has stressed that the incident is not connected to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Police launch urgent hunt for man, 26, who carries out 'random attacks' as people are warned not to approach him after he absconded from hospital

Police are urgently seeking help to trace a man they believe may pose 'a significant risk to the public' after he absconded from hospital. Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud had been detained under the Mental Health Act and is considered a risk to the public because he had a history of carrying out random serious assaults.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
The Independent

Zara Aleena: Man charged with murder and attempted rape and robbery of aspiring solicitor

The 29-year-old man charged with the murder of aspiring solicitor Zara Aleena tried to rape her and steal her handbag as she walked home, a court has heard.Jordan McSweeney, who appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, was charged with attempting to rob the “beloved” 35-year-old of her mobile phone, keys and handbag and attempted rape.McSweeney, from Dagenham, east London, spoke to confirm his name before his charges were read out and his case was transfered to the Crown Court. Ms Aleena was found suffering from serious injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning by members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Exeter electric car charging points removed

Electric charging points for the public to recharge cars are being removed and replaced due to "teething problems". The plan to install 16 rapid charging machines on streets around Exeter was supposed to put "Exeter on the map with the UK's most sustainable cities". But the charging points that were...
CARS
The Independent

Two women arrested after being caught with 109 live animals, including snakes and porcupines, in their luggage

Two Indian women were arrested this week after arriving at a Thai airport with 109 live animals, including porcupines, turtles and chameleons, in their luggage.Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok searched the women after an X-ray raised concern over the contents of their bags.Authorities said what they found put the women in breach of animal protection and trafficking laws. The pair had two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 chameleons and 20 snakes between two suitcases.After the discovery, animal authorities were called, the women were detained and their luggage was confiscated.Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug smuggling: Underwater drones seized by Spanish police

Spanish police have seized three underwater drones built to smuggle drugs across the sea from Morocco. The unmanned submersibles are apparently capable of carrying up to 200kg (441lbs) of cargo. As part of the 14-month investigation, eight people have been arrested in Cadiz, Malaga, and Barcelona. Police say it means...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fuel protests: 13 arrested for ‘driving too slow’ as motorists play football on empty M4

Police arrested at least 13 drivers for going too slow on motorways on Monday, saying their protest against fuel prices was putting emergency services “at risk”.Fuel protests have been taking place across the UK as drivers call for a cut in fuel duty, gridlocking motorways and major A-routes with a series of rolling go-slow roadblocks.The latest figures from Experian show the average price of petrol reached a new high of 191.5p per litre on Sunday, while the average price of diesel was 199.0p per litre.Those who took part in a roadblock across the Prince of Wales Bridge, between south...
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

Shots Fired In Copenhagen Mall, Several Victims, One Arrest

Gunfire in a Copenhagen mall Sunday left several victims, Danish police said, adding that they had arrested one person in connection with the shooting, but did not give details on a potential motive. Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall in the Amager district between the city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy