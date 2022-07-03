Akron police release video of Black motorist being shot by 8 officers

AKRON — Akron police Sunday released the body camera video of the fatal shooting of a Black motorist who was shot multiple times in a barrage of police gunfire from eight different officers.

Jayland Walker, 25, was killed by police on June 27 when officers attempted to make a traffic stop in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

Two videos were shown at the press conference including one about 40 seconds after the attempted traffic stop and a gunshot that reportedly came from the car.

Akron police also showed another body cam footage that showed the foot chase that ended with officers firing approximately 90 rounds.

The video can be viewed on the Akron Police department’s YouTube channe l.

"The ME's report indicates over 60 wounds to Mr. Walker's body," Chief Mylett said, noting that investigators need to continue their work including entrance and exit wounds to determine the number of gunshots involved.

Chief Mylett, who said Mr. Walker was unarmed, expressed his condolences to the family.

“I cannot imagine the sense of pain and loss they are going through right now,” Chief Mylett said.

The investigation is being led by the state. That includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called the video "heartbreaking, really tough to take in."

He urged residents to be patient and is also "urging all our residents: please reserve your full judgment until the investigation is complete."

He said having that patience is "one of the most difficult things I can ever ask somebody to do."

In their initial statement, Akron police provided their account of the events leading to the shooting.

"During the pursuit, officers reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle," police said in a written statement the next day.

"While the vehicle was still moving, the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot," and into a nearby parking lot, Akron police also said.

"Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," police said. "In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."

The suspect, later identified as Mr. Walker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that before Mr. Walker fled from the car, the pursuit lasted several minutes until the vehicle slowed down near the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street.

“He was unarmed as he ran across the parking lot," Bobby DiCello, attorney for the Walker family, said in a separate public update after the police videos were shown.

"They want to turn him into a masked monster with a gun," Mr. DiCello said in reference to police reporting that Mr. Walker was wearing a ski mask. "We knew that."

“My client is not a monster," Mr. DiCello said outside the Firestone Park Community Center where police had shown the videos earlier Sunday afternoon.

He asked for peace and said the Walker family is a private one and that dignity is sought by its members.

He also called for the Akron police officers involved in the shooting to provide formal statements.

“We are here for transparency and for accountability," Mr. DiCello said.

In response to questions, he said “Justice for Jayland" involves "accountability and change in the policies and procedures in place."

The shooting prompted the cancellation of many July Fourth weekend activities in Akron, including the Rib, White, & Blue Festival.

"Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration," Mayor Horrigan said in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, the Akron NAACP announced that it was holding a peaceful community rally for the life of Mr. Walker.

"#WeAreDoneDying," stated the social media hashtag encouraging people to attend the event.

It included a march down Mill Street to Akron City Hall and several featured speakers announced from the Akron NAACP, members of the faith community, the Freedom Bloc, the Ohio American Civil Liberties Union, and Black elected leaders of Summit County.

After police released the video, several hundred people attended the rally that was about four miles away in front of City Hall.

Using loud speakers, they called for justice and peace and carried signs such as "Justice for Jayland," "Freedom Isn't Free," and "Justice Brings Peace."

"Any time somebody is shot 60 times, and they're not a mass murderer, something is wrong," Akron resident Roger Turner, 64, said as he watched the rally. "They need to find out why those policemen did what they did."

Teiairra Brewer, 33, of Akron said she had viewed the police video.

"It was sad, I was angry, very angry," she said. "I feel like they are not telling us everything, they are not showing us everything. They tried to tell us how to see this [video] before they even showed it. I didn't like that. I felt that should have been our opinion."

Ms. Brewer described the rally as sad but necessary.

"I am glad people are showing up," she said. "I hope this is not the end of people showing up."

Akron resident Freedom Harper, 21, said the rally was important.

"I am glad that we are here to support Jayland and his family," Mr. Harper said. "We are protesting in a peaceful setting and showing the police department that we are human beings."

Stephen Muhammad, who has spent 33 years in community activism and ministry work, attended the rally and another one down the street at the police headquarters.

"If you listen to people and watch their behaviors you see nobody is pleased with their lives right now," said Mr. Muhammad, now a student minister with the Nation of Islam.

The Akron RubberDucks minor league baseball team announced it had postponed its movie night and fireworks show Sunday night "out of respect for the citywide day of mourning."

"The RubberDucks ask fans to join the City of Akron and pause for a moment of reflection on Sunday," the team said in its announcement.

The aftermath of the shooting has reached the highest level of the federal government. Over the weekend, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) called U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the shooting.

"A traffic infraction led to a high-speed chase of a car driven by Jayland Walker, ending when Mr. Walker exited the vehicle," Mr. Brown said in a letter to Mr. Garland. "According to police, the victim made threatening gestures, and eight officers opened fire. Reportedly, 90 rounds were fired, resulting in 60 gunshot wounds to Mr. Walker."

"It also has been reported that Mr. Walker was unarmed when he exited the car, and the police handcuffed him although he was already deceased," Senator Brown wrote in a letter citing initial reports.

In writing to the U.S. attorney general, Senator Brown spoke about the importance of Justice Department involvement.

He specifically requested the Department of Justice "monitoring, review, and recommendations related to the investigation of the killing of Jayland Walker."

"If my constituents know that the Department of Justice is actively monitoring the investigation and will review its results, it will help assure them that no stone will be left unturned, and fairness and justice will be at the forefront of all related activities," Mr. Brown said.

"The tragedy of Mr. Walker’s death calls to mind many incidents over the years when African-Americans have been the victims of excessive force resulting in death," Mr. Brown also wrote. "As a result, the public trust in America’s law enforcement to protect and serve has been immeasurably eroded."