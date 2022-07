Folly Beach, South Carolina – Man and his son were hospitalized with injuries following a crash in Folly Beach on Saturday at 3:45 p.m., the local police confirmed. According to the Folly Beach Police, the motorcycle was allegedly driving “at a high rate of speed” in the bike lane on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp when he hit into a vehicle that was turning onto the landing.

